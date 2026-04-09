Bulgarian Research Vessel Returns from Antarctic Expedition

The Bulgarian research vessel "St. St. Cyril and Methodius" is expected to dock at 13:00 today, April 9, at the Maritime Station in Varna, the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy has announced. The ship is returning after successfully completing Bulgaria’s 34th Antarctic expedition.

The vessel departed from the Antarctic on 17 February. Its last stop was at the Spanish port of Cartagena, from where it set sail for Bulgaria on 2 April. In Cartagena, cadets from the Naval Academy, as well as from naval academies in Romania, Poland and Norway, boarded the ship to take part in a short-term training voyage to Varna.

The cadets are studying navigation, marine engineering, and naval communications and radio systems. While on board, they received training in safety procedures, including the use of individual and collective life-saving equipment.

The Bulgarian research vessel “St. St. Cyril and Methodius"” (NIC 421) set off for the Antarctic on 7 November last year from Varna.