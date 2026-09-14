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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian Students Won First Place and Ten Medals at International English Language Olympiad in Romania

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Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
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Bulgaria’s national team performed exceptionally well at the International English Language Olympiad in Suceava, Romania, winning a total of 10 medals – five gold and five silver – as well as three honourable mentions. In the team rankings, Bulgaria won first place at B2 level with 95 points. At C1 level, Bulgaria finished second with 94 points, behind hosts Romania, the Ministry of Education and Science’s press office said.

In the individual rankings, Lina Brintnol from Tsanko Tserkovski Secondary School in Polski Trambesh took first place at B1 level, scoring 96 points among 46 competitors. Renel Ivanova won second place at B2 level among 59 competitors, finishing just 0.25 points behind the winner. She was the only B2 competitor to achieve a perfect 100 points in the speaking component.

Three other Bulgarian pupils received honourable mentions: Marina Georgieva, who finished fourth at B2 level with 92.25 points; Georgi Stoimenov, who came eighth at B2 level with 89 points; and Rad Georgiev, who finished seventh at C1 level with 95.62 points.

The national team was led by Elitsa Varbanovska from the Natural Sciences and Mathematics High School in Lovech and Martin Rosen Damyanov from the First English Language School in Sofia.

The Bulgarian national team consisted of eight pupils: Lina James Brintnol, an eighth-grader at Tsanko Tserkovski Secondary School in Polski Trambesh; Renel Boykova Ivanova, a ninth-grader at Dimitar Blagoev Secondary School in Provadia; Marina Georgieva Georgieva, a ninth-grader at Geo Milev Mathematics High School in Pleven; Georgi Martinov Stoimenov, a 10th-grader at the National Natural Sciences and Mathematics High School in Sofia; Hakan Osman Kallendzhi, a 10th-grader at Paisiy Hilendarski Sofia Mathematics High School; Kristian Stanishev Stanishev, a 10th-grader at Paisiy Hilendarski Sofia Mathematics High School; Maria Radoslavova Vasileva, an 11th-grader at the National Aprilov High School in Gabrovo; and Rad Valeri Georgiev, an 11th-grader at St Septemvriitsi First Secondary School in Targovishte.

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