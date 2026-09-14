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Orthodox Church Marks the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross (PHOTOS)

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On September 14, the Orthodox Church marks the Feast of the Cross, also known as Krastovden.

As part of the tradition, worshipers from all over the country gather at Krastova Gora (the Cross Forest) in Bulgaria’s Phodope mountain on the night before the great Christian holiday to pray for health and salvation.

Many stayed there throughout the night to take part in the festive church services.

Every year, Krastova Gora becomes a place of pilgrimage for people from across the country seeking healing and salvation.

    Photos: BTA

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