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Bulgarians Travelled Most Frequently to Turkey, Greece and Romania in February 2026

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Trips by Bulgarian citizens abroad in February 2026 totalled 571,500, an increase of 6.2% compared with February 2025. Growth was recorded across all categories. The highest number of trips by Bulgarian citizens were to: Turkey – 131,500; Greece – 118,100; Romania – 64,600; Serbia – 46,600; Germany – 33,400; Austria – 26,700; the Republic of North Macedonia – 24,200; Italy – 21,100; Spain – 14,200; and France – 13,900, BGNES reports.

The largest share of all trips abroad by Bulgarian citizens was for other purposes (46.2%), followed by travel for holidays and excursions (30.9%), and business travel (22.9%).

In February 2026, visits by foreign citizens to Bulgaria totalled 735,200, up by 2.0% compared with the same month a year earlier. Transit passes through the country accounted for 28.2% (207,500) of all visits by foreign citizens.

Citizens of the European Union accounted for 55.1% of all foreign visitors to Bulgaria, reaching 405,100, with the highest number of visits recorded from Romania (43.6%) and Greece (24.0%).

Visits by citizens from the group “Other European countries” totalled 275,400, or 37.5% of all visits to Bulgaria. The largest number was from Turkey – 150,800, or 54.7% of visits within this group, which includes European countries outside the European Union. Overall, the highest number of visits to Bulgaria were made by citizens of: Romania – 176,600; Turkey – 150,800; Greece – 97,400; Serbia – 50,000; the Republic of North Macedonia – 26,600; the United Kingdom – 24,200; Germany – 24,000; Italy – 18,700; Israel – 18,400; and Ukraine – 18,200.

Source: BGNES

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