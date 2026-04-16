БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Тръмп обяви 10-дневно примирие между Израел и Ливан
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Кола без шофьор "паркира" в подлеза на Орлов...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov: Cabinet’s Focus Remains on Safeguarding a Fair Vote

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
EN
Запази

According to the caretaker Prime Minister, there is no greater threat to a country and a society than the trade in democracy

андрей гюров фокусът кабинета продължава опазването честния вот
Снимка: BTA

Three days before the elections, the government’s focus remains on safeguarding a fair vote, as there is no greater threat to a state and society than the “trade in democracy”, caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov said at the start of today’s cabinet meeting on April 16.

“Unfortunately, this is not the only market where the Bulgarian citizen is turned into a source of profit. There is another, quieter, less visible but no less dangerous one, and that is the trade in health. In one case, votes are bought for winning seats; in the other, the weaknesses of a flawed system are exploited to fill party coffers. And once again, the price is paid by Bulgarian citizens – not only through their health contributions, but quite literally with their health,” the caretaker Prime Minister said.

“It turns out that while doctors and nurses quite understandably expect higher funding, the system is structured in such a way that it can be drained, leaving it unable to serve Bulgarian citizens. The Health Minister, Associate Professor Okoliyiski, has reported to me cases of hospitals using loopholes in the law – not to provide better treatment, but to increase profits. For example, a hospital where a medicine costs BGN 23,000, while elsewhere it is BGN 125,000. The difference is the price of a new car. And that is from a single medicine, for a single patient. You can imagine – from all patients, that amounts to an entire fleet of cars,” Gyurov noted.

He said the most troubling aspect is that such practices appear to be entirely legal. At the same time, Bulgaria ranks first in Europe for out-of-pocket healthcare payments.

“This is no coincidence – it is a system that allows profit to be made from the pain and health of Bulgarian citizens,” he added.

photos by BTA

“In such a case, the problem is not only economic, not only financial, and not even solely political. It is a moral issue. And this is a red line that Bulgarian society has said must no longer be crossed. That is precisely why we are here, in this building, and why there are snap elections in three days. Let it be clear – if there is indeed a way to resolve this problem with a single sentence, with an amendment to one or several regulations, then they must be drafted, they must be submitted here, and I expect this to happen as quickly as possible,” caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov stressed.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
1
Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
БНТ почита паметта на композитора Кирил Икономов
2
БНТ почита паметта на композитора Кирил Икономов
БНТ 3 излъчва битката за титлата в НВЛ за жени между Марица Пд и Левски
3
БНТ 3 излъчва битката за титлата в НВЛ за жени между Марица Пд и...
Кола без шофьор "паркира" в подлеза на Орлов мост (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
4
Кола без шофьор "паркира" в подлеза на Орлов мост (СНИМКИ...
Проф. Ива Христова: Морбилите се разпространяват много бързо в среда, в която хората нямат имунитет
5
Проф. Ива Христова: Морбилите се разпространяват много бързо в...
Лили Иванова: Поклон пред таланта на Кирил Икономов
6
Лили Иванова: Поклон пред таланта на Кирил Икономов

Най-четени

Турция планира да наложи пълна забрана за продажба на тютюневи изделия от 2040 г.
1
Турция планира да наложи пълна забрана за продажба на тютюневи...
Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
2
Почина композиторът Кирил Икономов
АПИ за тапата на "Хемус": Камионът във "Витиня" не е аварирал, шофьорът е спрял умишлено
3
АПИ за тапата на "Хемус": Камионът във "Витиня"...
Ключов вот в Унгария: Рекордна избирателна активност на парламентарните избори
4
Ключов вот в Унгария: Рекордна избирателна активност на...
БНТ почита паметта на композитора Кирил Икономов
5
БНТ почита паметта на композитора Кирил Икономов
ЦСКА разочарова Левски в сетния миг след драматично Вечно дерби
6
ЦСКА разочарова Левски в сетния миг след драматично Вечно дерби

More from: Bulgaria

Bettany Hughes Returns to Bulgaria to Film in Sofia as Part of a New Series on Great Cities
Bettany Hughes Returns to Bulgaria to Film in Sofia as Part of a New Series on Great Cities
Constitution Day Marked with Ceremony in Veliko Tarnovo, Bringing Together all Constitutional Court Judges since 1991 Constitution Day Marked with Ceremony in Veliko Tarnovo, Bringing Together all Constitutional Court Judges since 1991
Чете се за: 07:22 мин.
Caretaker Prime Minister Raises Concerns over Out-of-Pocket Payments for Healthcare and Medicine Price Disparities Caretaker Prime Minister Raises Concerns over Out-of-Pocket Payments for Healthcare and Medicine Price Disparities
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Prosecutor's Office Responds after Caretaker Prime Minister’s Criticism over Action against Vote-Buying Prosecutor's Office Responds after Caretaker Prime Minister’s Criticism over Action against Vote-Buying
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Electoral Authority Demonstrates Installation Process of Voting Machines for April 19 Early Parliamentray Elections Electoral Authority Demonstrates Installation Process of Voting Machines for April 19 Early Parliamentray Elections
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Over €45,000 Intended for Vote-Buying Seized in Police Operation Over €45,000 Intended for Vote-Buying Seized in Police Operation
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Тръмп за преговорите с Техеран: Иран се съгласи с почти всичко, отказва се от ядрено оръжие
Тръмп за преговорите с Техеран: Иран се съгласи с почти всичко,...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
По света
Откриха пари и списъци с имена в кола на кандидат-депутат Откриха пари и списъци с имена в кола на кандидат-депутат
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Машините за вота: Напрежение в склада при инсталирането на софтуера на устройствата Машините за вота: Напрежение в склада при инсталирането на софтуера на устройствата
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Критична ситуация по Дунав: Спряна поръчка за пръскане срещу комари застрашава здравето Критична ситуация по Дунав: Спряна поръчка за пръскане срещу комари застрашава здравето
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Специално: С тактилен шаблон незрящи гласуват без чужда помощ с...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
От първо лице: Над 18 са загинали при масирана руска атака в Украйна
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
По света
Новият български филм "Чамкория" пресъздава атентата в...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
Правителството обяви война на търговията със здраве
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ