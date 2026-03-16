Caretaker Social Minister Launches Food Distribution Campaign for Vulnerable Groups

Caretaker Minister of Labour and Social Policy, Hassan Ademov, has launched a campaign to distribute food packages to people from vulnerable groups. The products were purchased by the Agency for Social Assistance under the “Food and Basic Material Assistance” programme 2021–2027, co-financed by the European Social Fund Plus.

Each package contains 11 essential food items, including rice, flour, cooking oil, and canned goods. The campaign is expected to assist over 530,000 households and will run until 15 May.

Hassan Ademov, caretaker Minister of Labour and Social Policy: "The lists are prepared by the Agency for Social Assistance through its regional branches. Vulnerable groups include people with disabilities, those receiving energy support, marginalised communities, and low-income households.”

Photos by BTA