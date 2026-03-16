БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Иран предупреди Румъния, че ще реагира, ако се разреши на...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Година след трагедията в Кочани: 63 бели стола - символ...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Стефка Костадинова обяви, че напуска БОК, ще участва в...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
НОИ: Великденските добавки ще бъдат изплатени с пенсиите...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Caretaker Social Minister Launches Food Distribution Campaign for Vulnerable Groups

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
EN
Запази
социалният министър даде старт кампанията раздаване хранителни продукти хора уязвимите групи
Снимка: БТА

Caretaker Minister of Labour and Social Policy, Hassan Ademov, has launched a campaign to distribute food packages to people from vulnerable groups. The products were purchased by the Agency for Social Assistance under the “Food and Basic Material Assistance” programme 2021–2027, co-financed by the European Social Fund Plus.

Each package contains 11 essential food items, including rice, flour, cooking oil, and canned goods. The campaign is expected to assist over 530,000 households and will run until 15 May.

Hassan Ademov, caretaker Minister of Labour and Social Policy: "The lists are prepared by the Agency for Social Assistance through its regional branches. Vulnerable groups include people with disabilities, those receiving energy support, marginalised communities, and low-income households.”

Photos by BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

НОИ: Великденските добавки ще бъдат изплатени с пенсиите за април
1
НОИ: Великденските добавки ще бъдат изплатени с пенсиите за април
Кои са водачите на листите на "Прогресивна България"
2
Кои са водачите на листите на "Прогресивна България"
Заради по-високите цени на горивата: Търговци очакват 20% поскъпване на стоките
3
Заради по-високите цени на горивата: Търговци очакват 20%...
Стефка Костадинова обяви, че напуска БОК, ще участва в парламентарните избори от името на "ДПС - Ново начало"
4
Стефка Костадинова обяви, че напуска БОК, ще участва в...
Тръмп: Иран много иска да преговаря, но не е готов
5
Тръмп: Иран много иска да преговаря, но не е готов
Тръмп предупреди страните от НАТО, че ги чака "много лошо бъдеще", ако не подкрепят Вашингтон за Ормузкия проток
6
Тръмп предупреди страните от НАТО, че ги чака "много лошо...

Най-четени

Най-ценната българска монета струва почти колкото едностаен апартамент в София
1
Най-ценната българска монета струва почти колкото едностаен...
Прокуратурата: Вдигната е банковата тайна за 44 сметки, свързани с НПО-то на "Петрохан"
2
Прокуратурата: Вдигната е банковата тайна за 44 сметки, свързани с...
Д-р Благомир Здравков за напускащия екип в Педиатричната болница в София: Свободните щатни бройки вече са запълнени
3
Д-р Благомир Здравков за напускащия екип в Педиатричната болница в...
Най-много пари на роднините си у нас са изпратили българи от Великобритания и САЩ
4
Най-много пари на роднините си у нас са изпратили българи от...
Десетки ранени в Израел след удари с ирански ракети
5
Десетки ранени в Израел след удари с ирански ракети
Иран е напълно победен и иска сделка, но не такава, каквато Тръмп би приел, написа американският президент
6
Иран е напълно победен и иска сделка, но не такава, каквато Тръмп...

More from: Bulgaria

Six Parties Likely to Enter Bulgaria's Next Parliament, Poll Shows
Six Parties Likely to Enter Bulgaria's Next Parliament, Poll Shows
Cyberattacks on Bulgaria on the Rise Cyberattacks on Bulgaria on the Rise
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Caretaker Foreign Minister Neynsky: Bulgaria Has Not Received Any Request to Participate in Guaranteeing the Security of Shipping in the Strait of Hormuz Caretaker Foreign Minister Neynsky: Bulgaria Has Not Received Any Request to Participate in Guaranteeing the Security of Shipping in the Strait of Hormuz
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
TV Programme Helps in Organising Rescue Operation for Sheep Trapped in 400-Metre Gorge near Kardzhali TV Programme Helps in Organising Rescue Operation for Sheep Trapped in 400-Metre Gorge near Kardzhali
Чете се за: 07:07 мин.
Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Ukraine on Its Path towards European Integration Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Ukraine on Its Path towards European Integration
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
Man Found Dead with Gunshot Wound in Car in Downtown Burgas Man Found Dead with Gunshot Wound in Car in Downtown Burgas
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Тръмп отново предизвиква НАТО, може ли морската коалиция да охранява Ормузкия проток?
Тръмп отново предизвиква НАТО, може ли морската коалиция да...
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
По света
Иран предупреди Румъния, че ще реагира, ако се разреши на САЩ да използват румънски бази за операции в Близкия изток Иран предупреди Румъния, че ще реагира, ако се разреши на САЩ да използват румънски бази за операции в Близкия изток
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Наградите „Оскар“ - тънък хумор и триумф за „Битка след битка“ Наградите „Оскар“ - тънък хумор и триумф за „Битка след битка“
Чете се за: 06:32 мин.
По света
Разкритие на БАБХ: Плесени и бактерии в част от храните в училищата Разкритие на БАБХ: Плесени и бактерии в част от храните в училищата
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Година след трагедията в Кочани: 63 бели стола - символ на...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
По света
75% от обема на язовирите у нас е запълнен, превантивно изпускат...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Министър Нейнски: Към България не е отправено искане за участие в...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
По света
Храни от първа необходимост ще получат над 530 000 души
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ