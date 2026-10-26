CEC, with 100% of Tally Sheets from Voting Abroad Processed: Gyurov Wins the Overseas Vote; Iotova Remains in Second Place

The Central Election Commission has published the results of the presidential election held on 25 October, with 100% of polling station protocols from abroad processed.

>> Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev: 45.79%

>> Iliana Yotova – Kiril Valchev: 22.79%

>> Kostadin Kostadinov – Petar Volgin: 11.61%

>> Ivelin Mihaylov – Yuliana Mateeva: 6.47%

>> Radostin Vasilev – Krasimir Manov: 3.72%

>> Ivan Hristanov – Stoyanka Cherkezova: 1.75%

A total of 2.89% of voters selected “I do not support any candidate” on the ballot, amounting to 2,342 people.