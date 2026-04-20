CEC: With 100% of Tally Sheets Processed - Five Parties Enter Bulgaria's Next Parliament, BSP Remains Below Threshold

The Central Election Commission has begun publishing interim results from the parliamentary elections held on 19 April.
Shift in Party Rankings after Parallel Vote Count at 100% by “Myara” - Exit Polls: Radev's Progressive Bulgaria Takes Strong Lead; WCC-DB Moves into Second Above GERB-UDF; BSP Drops Below 4% Threshold
With 100% of the tally sheets processed by the district election commissions, the results are as follows:
“Progressive Bulgaria” – 44.59%
GERB–UDF – 13.39%
We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria – 12.62%
Movement for Rights and Freedoms – 7.12%
“Vazrazhdane” – 4.26%
MECH – 3.26%
“Velichie” – 3.1%
“BSP – United Left” – 3.02%
“Syanie” – 2.89%
“Alliance for Rights and Freedoms – ARF” – 1.58%
“There Is Such a People” – 0.74%