Central Election Commission Published Preliminary Results of October 25 Presidential Elections: 17.86% of Polling Station Protocols Processed

Iotova and Gyurov Head to a run-off on 1 November
The Central Election Commission has begun publishing interim results from the presidential election held on 25 October.
With 17.86% of the protocols from the polling station election commissions processed by the district election commissions, the results are as follows:
A total of 4.6% of voters selected “I do not support any candidate” on their ballot, amounting to 11,855 people.
Voter turnout stood at 15.95% as oat 16:00, according to data published on the Central Election Commission’s website. This means that 1,058,669 of the 6,637,238 eligible voters had gone to the polls.