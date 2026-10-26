Central Election Commission Published Preliminary Results of October 25 Presidential Elections: 17.86% of Polling Station Protocols Processed

The Central Election Commission has begun publishing interim results from the presidential election held on 25 October.

With 17.86% of the protocols from the polling station election commissions processed by the district election commissions, the results are as follows:

Iliiana Iotova – Kiril Valchev – 35.53%,

Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev – 30.51%,

Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin – 13.53%,

Radoslav Vasilev and Krasimir Manov – 4.14%,

Ivelin Mihaylov and Yuliana Mateeva – 4.00%,

Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkazova – 2.54%.

A total of 4.6% of voters selected “I do not support any candidate” on their ballot, amounting to 11,855 people.

Voter turnout stood at 15.95% as oat 16:00, according to data published on the Central Election Commission’s website. This means that 1,058,669 of the 6,637,238 eligible voters had gone to the polls.