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Central Election Commission: With 7.37% of Polling Station Protocols Processed, Iotova and Gyurov Head to a Run-off in Presidential Election on 1 November

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Central Election Commission: With 7.37% of Polling Station Protocols Processed, Iotova and Gyurov Head to a Run-off in Presidential Election on 1 November
Снимка: BTA/archive

The Central Election Commission has published the first results of the presidential and vice-presidential elections held on 25 October.

With 7.3% of polling station election commission protocols processed by the district election commissions, the results are as follows:

Iliana Iotova – Kiril Valchev – 35.5%,

Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev – 30.29%,

Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin – 13.52%,

Radostin Vasilev and Krasimir Manov – 4.11%,

Ivelin Mihaylov and Yuliana Mateeva – 4.01%,

Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova – 2.40%.

A total of 4.77% of voters selected “I do not support any candidate” on their ballot, amounting to 4,533 people.

Voter turnout stood at 15.95% as at 16:00, according to data published on the Central Election Commission’s website. This means that 1,058,669 of the 6,637,238 eligible voters had gone to the polls.

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