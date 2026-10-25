The Central Election Commission has published the first results of the presidential and vice-presidential elections held on 25 October.

With 7.3% of polling station election commission protocols processed by the district election commissions, the results are as follows:

Iliana Iotova – Kiril Valchev – 35.5%,

Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev – 30.29%,

Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin – 13.52%,

Radostin Vasilev and Krasimir Manov – 4.11%,

Ivelin Mihaylov and Yuliana Mateeva – 4.01%,

Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova – 2.40%.

A total of 4.77% of voters selected “I do not support any candidate” on their ballot, amounting to 4,533 people.

Voter turnout stood at 15.95% as at 16:00, according to data published on the Central Election Commission’s website. This means that 1,058,669 of the 6,637,238 eligible voters had gone to the polls.