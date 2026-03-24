Certification of Voting Machines for the Upcoming Snap Elections Begins

The process of certitification of the type of voting machines to be used in the forthcoming elections on 19 April has begun, the Ministry of Electronic Governance said on March 24.

For this purpose, the three institutions designated under the Electoral Code — the Ministry of Electronic Governance, the Bulgarian Institute for Standardisation, and the Bulgarian Institute of Metrology — have been provided with ten machines by the Central Election Commission.

This follows the conclusion of a public consultation on a draft updated methodology for verifying the compliance of the supplied type of technical devices for machine voting with the requirements set out in the Electoral Code and the technical specification. The methodology has now been formally approved by the Ministry of Electronic Governance, the Bulgarian Institute for Standardisation, and the Bulgarian Institute of Metrology.