Chaos on the Hemus Motorway: Kilometre-Long Queues, Stranded Vehicles, and Threats of Fines for Snow-Clearing Companies

Many cars and trucks got stuck with summer tires on the uncleared motorway

хаос хемус километрични опашки закъсали коли закана глоби снегопочистващите фирми
Снимка: BTA

While torrential rains in the eastern parts of the country caused severe flooding, snowfall in the high Balkan Mountain passes brought transport chaos on October 3.

Stranded vehicles on the uncleared Hemus motorway before midday, and kilometre-long queues caused by its closure for snow clearance, prompted the Regional Development Minister to fine the road maintenance companies.

The October snowfall caught both drivers and maintenance firms on the Hemus motorway unprepared. Numerous cars and lorries became stuck on the uncleared road while still equipped with summer tyres.

“Towards Botevgrad and Pravets there’s quite a lot of snow, and it’s affecting drivers.”

BNT reporter: “Were you prepared for such conditions?”

“Well, I’m driving a four wheel drive, so yes, I was prepared.”

Some motorists were ready for winter conditions, but not for the two-hour delays after the Road Infrastructure Agency decided to close the motorway in both directions around noon for cleaning, which caused massive tailbacks.

“Well, that’s how sometimes it happens in Bulgaria. But I’m prepared – I’ve got chains and a shovel in the boot, so no problem.”
“We don’t know why the road is even closed. I’ll just turn around.”

Indeed, dozens of drivers made U-turns, driving against traffic through the emergency lane, while others waited patiently.

“They should be sanctioned."

The heavy, wet snow snapped thousands of trees, with fallen branches and trunks creating further obstacles throughout the day.

Faced with the situation, the Regional Development Minister issued a stern warning.

Ivan Ivanov, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works:
“Last night, together with the Road Infrastructure Agency, I gave clear instructions for adequate action in view of the weather conditions. What I see now is that these instructions were ignored. Maximum fines will be imposed on the snow-clearing companies, including the state-owned Avtomagistrali. In cases of such inadequate performance, disciplinary measures will also follow.”

photos by BTA

Later, the Road Infrastructure Agency reported that a total of 14 snowploughs had been deployed to clear the motorway.

