Chief State Health Inspector: Flu Season in Bulgaria Could Start Earlier This Year

Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
EN
New supplies of flu vaccines expected, he said

доц ангел кунчев

This year’s flu season in Bulgaria could start earlier than expected, the chief state health inspector, Dr Angel Kunchev told BNT on October 15. He cited Japan as an example, where the flu season began a month earlier and incidence rates are high. Yesterday, the Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases confirmed the first case of flu in Bulgaria for the season in a sample taken from a child.

“One to two weeks earlier. Usually, the first sporadic cases appear in the second half of October, increasing over time. By the end of November, a certain incidence is observed—not yet at epidemic levels, but rising—and the accumulation during the Christmas period gives the epidemic an additional push, reaching peak levels by the end of January. This year, however, it’s slightly earlier. Japan is a clear example: we’ve received reports of the epidemic developing nearly a month earlier there. Currently, around 4,500 people are hospitalised with flu, which indicates that their epidemic started much earlier and is quite intense. This, of course, doesn’t necessarily apply everywhere,” explained Dr Kunchev.

He also noted that COVID-19 incidence is rising in Bulgaria.

Dr Kunchev said that additional supplies of flu vaccines are expected in pharmacies.

“Large shipments have arrived and more are coming. I personally checked several pharmacies yesterday; vaccines were available on the open market. The allocation for people over 65 is 100,000 doses higher than last year. Nasal vaccines, which are popular for young children, have increased from 10,000 to 15,000 doses. I cannot guarantee that there won’t be shortages in December, but we are adjusting according to demand,” he said.

He added that vaccines are also available through general practitioners. The health inspector urged people to get vaccinated in time.

Dr Kunchev also addressed issues with water quality in Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, and Burgas.

“Our control authorities have officially recommended that the water not be used for drinking, but it is safe for hygiene purposes,” Dr Kunchev said.

He explained that turbidity is the most visible but also the safest indicator. “If the water looks cloudy in a glass, it’s natural for people not to drink it, but that does not mean it is toxic.”

The problem is linked to surface water sources, which during flooding become mixed with soil and debris. In Burgas, microbiological contamination has also been detected:

“In Tsarevo, Primorsko, and Kiten, E. coli levels are minimal—6 to 7 units—whereas in Elenite, values are higher, around 100 units, compared to the zero permitted for drinking water,” Dr Kunchev noted.

Following the flash floods in Elenite seaside resort, water sampling continues. “After three consecutive negative results, we will allow it to be used for drinking to ensure it is completely safe,” the health inspector emphasised.

Dr Kunchev added that water utility operators are implementing measures such as filtration, sedimentation, and higher chlorination to accelerate purification, after which turbidity naturally decreases over several days.

Dr Kunchev reminded that in such situations, the Regional Health Inspectorate issues instructions to local authorities for cleaning and disinfecting homes.

“Everything that came in from outside—sediments, mud, debris—must first be removed, then washed and disinfected,” he explained.

