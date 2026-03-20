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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Cities in Bulgaria and 35 European Countries Eligible for Up to €1m in EU Partnership Funding

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Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
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Cities in Bulgaria and 35 European Countries Eligible for Up to €1m in EU Partnership Funding

Cities from Bulgaria, EU member states, as well as Norway, Switzerland, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Ukraine and Moldova will be able to take part in partnership networks for joint planning, funded by the European Union.

Each network can receive up to €1 million under the URBACT IV Programme 2021–2027, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, acting as the national authority for the programme, said.

Applications for the “Networks for Joint Planning” scheme are open until 17 June 2026. The initiative aims to foster partnerships between cities seeking to implement their strategies or policies through specific measures at local level. A key requirement is that 50% of the total budget should be armarked for the implementation of pilot activities at local level.

The programme supports projects led by urban authorities, ranging from neighbourhood level to functional urban areas, depending on the scope and impact of the initiative. This includes cooperation between urban and rural areas, as well as cross-border functional urban zones. Each network may consist of between six and eight partners.

Funding from the European Regional Development Fund will cover 70% of project costs for partners from the South-West Planning Region and 80% for those from other parts of Bulgaria. The ministry will provide an additional 15% in national co-financing for Bulgarian beneficiaries.

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