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Cloudy and Cool Weather with Scattered Rain Expected on Friday

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Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
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Cloud cover across the country will be mostly significant on Friday, with light rain expected in places. In the morning hours, rain in some northern and mountainous areas will be mixed with snow. A moderate north-northwesterly wind will blow.

Minimum temperatures will range between -2°C and 4°C, around 0°C in Sofia, and between 2°C and 6°C along the Black Sea coast. Maximum temperatures will be between 10°C and 15°C, around 10°C in Sofia.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will be considerable, with rain in many areas. A moderate north-easterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will reach 10°C to 13°C. Sea water temperatures are 9°C to 10°C, with a sea state of 2 to 3.

In the mountains, cloud cover will be significant, with snowfall in many areas, and rain below 1,000 metres. Winds will be moderate to strong from the north-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be around 3°C at 1,200 metres and around -4°C at 2,000 metres.

On Saturday, cloud cover will remain considerable over most of the country, with brief rain showers still expected in some places, mainly in south-western and mountainous areas, and snow above 1,500 metres. Winds will ease and turn south-easterly. It will remain cool, with minimum temperatures between -1°C and 4°C and maximums between 12°C and 17°C.

On Sunday and Monday, sunny conditions will prevail. On the first day, there will be significant cloud increases over eastern and mountainous areas, though only isolated light rain is expected. South-easterly winds will strengthen. Daytime temperatures will rise, with maximums reaching between 16°C and 21°C on Monday.

On Tuesday, cloud will increase and thicken, with rain expected in western regions by the end of the day.


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