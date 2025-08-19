БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Condition of Ticket Inspector Injured in a Car-Bus Crash in Sofia Remains Serious

He has worked at the Urban Mobility Centre for 8 years

The condition of the ticket inspector injured in the bus struck by a car in Sofia remains serious. He has been working at the Urban Mobility Centre for eight years and, in recent months, had been taking only night shifts at his own request.

The 65-year-old man continues to receive hospital treatment following the violent crash, in which he sustained severe injuries.

Three People in Critical Condition after a Brutal Crash between a Car and a Public Transport Bus in Sofia (VIDEO)

***

A car collided with a public transport bus in Sofia, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries. The accident occurred at the intersection of 'Konstantin Velichkov' Boulevard and 'Vazkresenie' Boulevard. The car, driven by a young, newly licensed driver, plowed into the bus while it was stopped at a red light. A passenger on the bus, a Syrian national, was killed in the crash. The driver of the car had received multiple traffic fines in a short period.

Following the crash, authorities launched a police operation focused on road safety and tackling traffic violations, including unlicensed drivers. The operation also identified drivers operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol and those using forged driving licenses.

