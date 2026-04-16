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Constitution Day marked in Veliko Tarnovo

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The Constitutional Court celebrates 35 years since its establishment

отбелязваме деня конституцията велико търново
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Today, April 16, marks a holiday for all those connected with the legal profession — Constitution Day. On this occasion, the Constitutional Court is launching commemorations marking the 35th anniversary of its establishment.

The building of the Constituent Assembly in Veliko Tarnovo is hosting current constitutional judges, alongside colleagues who have served on the court from 1991 to the present day. Among the guests are President Iliiana Iotova, caretaker Justice Minister Andrey Yankulov, as well as the presidents of the Supreme Court of Cassation and the Supreme Administrative Court.

The Constitutional Court was established with the adoption of Bulgaria’s fourth constitution in July 1991. It is tasked with guaranteeing the supremacy of the Constitution and protecting the fundamental rights of citizens.

Historically, Bulgaria’s first constitution — the Tarnovo Constitution — was adopted on 16 April 1879 in Veliko Tarnovo. It remained in force until 1947, although it was suspended twice and repeatedly violated.

It was followed by the Dimitrov Constitution in 1947 and the Zhivkov Constitution in 1971. With the establishment of the Constitutional Court in 1991, a new mechanism was introduced to oversee compliance with the basic law.

Over the years, the powers to refer cases to the court have been expanded — initially limited to certain institutions, and later extended to include the Ombudsman, the Supreme Bar Council and the courts.


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