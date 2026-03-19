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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Construction Begins on Bulgaria–Romania Quantum Communication Link

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Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
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The link with Bucharest will provide a secure information channel for government institutions, research organisations and strategic enterprises, caretaker Deputy Minister Borislav Bankov said.

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Construction has begun on a cross-border quantum communication link between Bulgaria and Romania, connecting Sofia and Bucharest, it was announced at an official launch event.

The connection will provide a secure information channel for government institutions, research organisations and strategic enterprises, according to Deputy Minister of Innovation and Growth Borislav Bankov.

Speaking at the event, Bankov said that the security of communication infrastructure is becoming a key element of the strategic autonomy and resilience of Europe’s digital systems. The new link will form an important part of the emerging European quantum communication infrastructure.

He stressed that the project represents a strategically significant step towards a more secure Europe.

“Today’s event is not merely the start of a new phase – it is a natural continuation of already achieved results,” Bankov noted, referring to the existing quantum link between Sofia and the Greek border.

“The connection with Bucharest will provide a secure communication channel for public institutions, research organisations and strategic enterprises in the region. At the same time, it will lay the foundations for the future development of quantum services supporting digital transformation, cybersecurity and Europe’s technological sovereignty,” he added.

Bankov also highlighted the contribution of all partners involved in the project, including the Institute of Robotics at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and the QUASAR Competence Centre, which serves as Bulgaria’s national coordinator for the development of the European quantum communication infrastructure.

He underlined that sustained, long-term support through programmes focused on research, innovation and digitalisation has helped build significant scientific and technological capacity in quantum technologies and secure communications.

"Sustained, long-term support for the centre’s development through the programmes “Research, Innovation and Digitalisation for Smart Transformation” and “Science and Education for Smart Growth” has enabled the creation of substantial scientific and technological capacity in the fields of quantum technologies and secure communications.

This is also a clear example of how investment in research and infrastructure leads to meaningful participation in Europe’s highest-level technological initiatives,” the Deputy Minister of Innovation and Growth said.

The new infrastructure will form part of a large-scale quantum communication network linking the national systems of Cyprus, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and the Netherlands, positioning Bulgaria as a key regional hub within Europe’s quantum communication architecture.

“Quantum communications are no longer a technology of the distant future. They are a technology of the present that will define the security of digital infrastructure for decades to come,” Bankov concluded.

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