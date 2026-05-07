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Council for Electronic Media Opens Doors to Visitors on World Radio and Television Day

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Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
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международен ден радиото телевизията ден отворените врати съвета електронни медии

On the occasion of the International Radio and Television Day, May 7, the Council for Electronic Media (CEM) opened its doors to visitors.

Students from the University of National and World Economy (UNWE) were among the first to learn about the work of the media regulator. Together with members of the Council and media experts, they discussed the specific challenges and responsibilities involved in the CEM’s activities.

According to the regulator’s chair, Gabriela Naplatanova, the visit would help students and interns working at leading Bulgarian media organisations gain a better understanding of the core principles guiding the Council’s work, as well as the type of content monitored by the regulator.

Gabriela Naplatanova, Chair of the Council for Electronic Media: “They will have the opportunity to familiarise themselves closely with the work of our specialised administration, particularly the monitoring department, so that future journalists and media professionals — whom we expect to come from universities and internship programmes at various media organisations — can understand the rules that should not be crossed in order to avoid breaches of the Radio and Television Act.”

Katrin Madzhidi, student at UNWE: “It is important for us because at university we are taught ethics. We want to see whether, in the future, when we enter these media organisations, we will continue to uphold those ethical standards, what boundaries should not be crossed, and what the consequences are if they are.”

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