Council for Electronic Media Opens Doors to Visitors on World Radio and Television Day

On the occasion of the International Radio and Television Day, May 7, the Council for Electronic Media (CEM) opened its doors to visitors.

Students from the University of National and World Economy (UNWE) were among the first to learn about the work of the media regulator. Together with members of the Council and media experts, they discussed the specific challenges and responsibilities involved in the CEM’s activities.

According to the regulator’s chair, Gabriela Naplatanova, the visit would help students and interns working at leading Bulgarian media organisations gain a better understanding of the core principles guiding the Council’s work, as well as the type of content monitored by the regulator.