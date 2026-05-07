Radio and Television Day: BNT Enjoys the Highest Level of Trust Among Viewers

Bulgarian National Television is the first television broadcaster in Bulgaria, having begun transmitting its programmes in November 1959. The broadcaster’s “Golden Fund” archive preserves documentary footage of all major events in Bulgaria and around the world over the past 70 years, as well as some of the finest examples of Bulgarian theatre and cinema.

Generations of leading figures in Bulgarian journalism have been associated with BNT, often referred to as the “mother television” of the country. The Television Academy established by the public broadcaster brings together university students to train them in television journalism and introduce them to the practical nuances of the profession.

Today, May 7, BNT broadcasts across four channels, one of which is also distributed via satellite, allowing it to reach Bulgarian communities living abroad. The broadcaster’s content is also available to audiences of all generations through its online platforms and social media channels.

According to the Reuters Institute, BNT is the most trusted television broadcaster in Bulgaria.