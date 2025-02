Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags

The building of the Council of Ministers on February 24 was illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags. The occasion for this initiative was the third anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine.

The illuminating of the Council of Ministers building is in support of Ukraine and expresses solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the government press office noted.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News