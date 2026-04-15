Customs Officers Seize over 1.7 kg of Undeclared Gold at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

Customs officers at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint have prevented another attempt to transport more than 1.7 kilograms of undeclared gold, following an inspection of a freight vehicle leaving the country, the Customs Agency said.

On 13 April 2026, a tractor unit with a semi-trailer bearing Turkish registration arrived at the checkpoint. The driver, a Turkish national, presented documents for goods being transported from the Netherlands through Bulgaria to Turkey.

Following a risk analysis, the vehicle was selected for a thorough customs inspection. During the checks, officers discovered a package containing a cast piece of yellow metal in a factory compartment under the steering wheel cover.

According to an expert assessment, the item is a 14-carat gold alloy weighing 1,707.97 grams, with a value of €128,815.15.

Photo by Bulgarian Customs Agency

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case by an investigating customs inspector under the supervision of the Haskovo District Prosecutor's Office.

Only ten days earlier, customs officers at the same checkpoint seized six gold bars and gold bracelets worth nearly €100,000.