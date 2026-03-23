Customs Officers Seize Undeclared €220,000 Hidden Among Chocolates at Kapitan Andreevo Border Crossing

Customs officers have uncovered €220,000 in undeclared cash at the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing during an inspection of a lorry leaving the country. The money was concealed inside a bag filled with chocolate products.

On 20 March 2026, a tractor unit with a semi-trailer travelling empty from Romania through Bulgaria to Turkey arrived at the checkpoint. The driver, a Turkish national, told customs officers he had nothing to declare.

Following a risk analysis, the vehicle was selected for a detailed inspection. During the search, officers found a travel bag on the upper bunk in the driver’s cabin, filled with various chocolate items. Hidden beneath them were foil-wrapped bundles of euro banknotes in €50 and €100 denominations, totalling €220,000.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated by a customs investigator under the supervision of the Haskovo District Prosecutor’s Office, Svilengrad territorial division (Southern Bulgaria).



