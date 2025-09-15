Debates on Fifth No-Confidence Motion in Zhelyazkov Cabinet to Be Held on Wednesday

The debates on the fifth vote of no confidence against the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov will take place on Wednesday, announced the Speaker of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, in a statement to BNT on Septmebr 15. The vote itself is expected to be held on Thursday.

According to Kiselova, some of the arguments put forward in the motion repeat those from previous no-confidence votes. While this will not hinder the procedure, she noted, it demonstrates the opposition’s weak grasp of the constitution.

This morning, the Speaker of Parliament opened an international scientific conference on nuclear fuel, organised by the Institute for Nuclear Research and Nuclear Energy at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

***

We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) and Morality, Unity, Honour (MECh) MPs submitted a motion of no confidence in the Rosen Zhelyazkov Cabinet on Friday, September 12. The sponsors specified that the motion is over the Cabinet's "failure of internal order and security, justice, and state capture".

This is the fifth vote of no confidence in the Zhelyazkov Cabinet. The first vote was for failure in the foreign policy sector, followed by one for failure in the fight against corruption, then for failure in the area of fiscal policy, and the fourth, for failure in the environment and water management sector.