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Demerdzhiev on the Murder in Plovdiv: Ministry of Interior Monitors Social Media for Signs of Aggression and Threats

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Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
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Ten people have been detained in connection with the Georgi Kuzov case, and six have been charged, the Minister of Interior announced 

демерджиев убийството пловдив мвр следи социалните мрежи прояви агресия заплахи
Снимка: BTA/archive

Ten people have been detained in connection with the case involving Georgi Kuzov, with six of them charged at this stage. This was announced by the Interior Minister during a briefing in Plovdiv.

Brutal murder in Plovdiv: The youths beat Georgi for more than an hour and bought kebabs with his money

The investigation is still at an early stage and, according to the minister, it is possible that other people could face charges at a later stage if new evidence is gathered.

    Photos: BTA

    In connection with the case, the Ministry of the Interior has also involved its Cybercrime Directorate, which monitors similar incidents, aggression and threats on social media. Demerdzhiev stressed that information shared on social media had helped police identify those involved in the case.

    “I can assure you that we are doing everything necessary and everything within our power. We have now also involved the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime through its Cybercrime Directorate, so that similar incidents and instances of any form of aggression or threats being documented on social media can be monitored, to prevent something like this from happening again. Because, as we can see, what happened can stem from relatively innocent threats or hints. This is absolutely unacceptable,” Demerdzhiev explained.

      He urged parents to pay greater attention to their children and their upbringing. He said the Ministry of the Interior could not replace education or family upbringing, but was doing everything in its power to counter such incidents.

      “I also appeal to parents: let everyone look at their children at home, try to get to know them in some way and try to play a role in their upbringing. Such aggression is completely unjustified and unacceptable.”

      “But the Ministry of the Interior cannot replace all the systems that are lacking in the country. It cannot replace education, which has withdrawn; it cannot replace family upbringing. Do not expect everything from the Ministry of the Interior. We are doing everything within our power and will continue to do so,” Demerdzhiev said.
      Police presence has also been stepped up in Plovdiv, the director of the Plovdiv Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior, Vasil Kostadinov, said.

      Police presence has been stepped up in Plovdiv, announced Vasil Kostadinov, director of the Plovdiv Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior.

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