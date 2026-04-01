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Deputy Foreign Minister Marin Raykov on Iran Note: Bulgaria Is Not at War, No Downgrade in Diplomatic Relations

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Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
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Deputy Foreign Minister, Marin Raykov, on April 1, confirmed at a briefing at the Council of Ministers that Iran has sent a note to Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry regarding military and transport aircraft stationed at Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia. However, Raykov stressed that there has been no downgrading of the level of diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic.

“A text of an Iranian note was circulated in connection with a topic that has been raised more than once, both in an official capacity and in a broader explanatory context – namely the aircraft that are currently part of NATO’s forward deployment at Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia.

There are no grounds for increased concern among Bulgarian citizens. We maintain intact diplomatic relations with the Iranian side. There has been no lowering of the level of these diplomatic relations. Communication with the Iranian side continues in a natural manner, in line with the specific international situation.

Iran has been informed that Bulgaria is not at war and is not about to join any military action. If that were the case, the National Assembly would have had to take a decision. There are no such intentions, nor will there be. Unlike other countries, including some neighbouring ones, the Bulgarian Parliament has not approved decisions to support military actions in the Strait of Hormuz region.

The aircraft currently in Bulgaria are part of NATO’s forward deployment, and the alliance itself is not at war at the moment.

I would like to stress that no combat aircraft are flying over Bulgaria. No combat aircraft participating in military operations are being refuelled over Bulgaria.

This note is a fact, but it should not be seen as a reason for heightened concern about possible involvement of our country in situations that could be used to exploit the fears of Bulgarian citizens,” Raykov added.

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