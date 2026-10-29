District Heating in Sofia Will Be Turned on in Stages from October 29

The gradual switch-on of district heating in Sofia will begin by the end of this week. This was announced by Plamen Mladenovski, Chair of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC), in response to a journalist’s question. According to him, most buildings in Sofia will have heating from Monday.

Under the current regulations, several conditions must be met before the heating can be switched on. The average daily temperature must remain below 12°C for three consecutive days, and the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) must forecast a prolonged spell of colder weather.

Sofia District Heating company announced that it starts to gradually turn on the heating in Sofia from October 29. The heating will be first switched on in kindergartens, schools and hospitals, followed by residential buildings in all areas, administrative and commercial buildings.

According to the weather forecast for the next 7 days, temperatures are expected to drop, with average daily and nighttime temperatures falling below seasonal norms.

Customers who want to turn on the heating in the building at a later stage can submit an application and a signed resolution from the general meeting of the condominium to the heating district office servicing them.

The district heating company in Sofia has once again reminded customers of the importance of completing all repairs to their internal heating systems and refilling them if they have been drained. Heating will not be switched on in buildings where the internal heating system has not been filled.

Customers should fully open the radiator control valves to avoid the need for additional bleeding of the radiators. They should also check the displays on the electronic heat cost allocators installed on their radiators. If a device’s display shows no readings, they should contact their heat billing company.

The price of heating and hot water in the capital was last increased in July, by 5.5%.