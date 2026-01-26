Dolni Bogrov’s “Dzhamal” Mummers Group Wins Bronze at Surva 2026 Festival

The “Dzhamal” kukeri group from the village of Dolni Bogrov, in Sofia’s Kremikovtsi district, has once again been honoured at the International Festival of Masquerade Games “Surva” in Pernik. After winning first place in the audience SMS vote last year, the group won a bronze medal at Surva 2026 in the category:

VIII. Award for Masks and Costumes – Western Bulgaria

Bronze medal: Mummers group “Dzhamal”, Dolni Bogrov, Kremikovtsi

Held annually in Pernik, the Surva festival is one of Bulgaria’s largest and most prestigious cultural events. It brings together groups from across the country and abroad, showcasing traditional masquerade customs, distinctive costumes and ritual performances. The festival attracts thousands of participants and tens of thousands of spectators.

Once again, the “Dzhamal” kukeri group from Dolni Bogrov proved to be among the audience favourites at Surva.

The “Dzhamal” kukeri tradition in Dolni Bogrov has a long history and is an integral part of the village’s cultural identity. Performed at the beginning of the year, the ritual is associated with beliefs in health, fertility and the banishment of evil. Over generations, the tradition has been passed down within the community, preserving its characteristic characters, masks and costumes, all handcrafted by the participants.

One of the organisers and leader of the group, Bozhidar Dimitrov, highlighted the importance of the distinction:

“This is great recognition for the hard work and dedication of our entire group. The bronze medal for masks and costumes is a reward for the tradition we preserve and for the creativity we put into it every year.”

Another organiser and kuker (mummer), Steven Angelov, said the achievement marked an important milestone:

“I am truly happy that we reached this level and proved that we are winners, even with a bronze medal. For us, this is our greatest victory and our most significant achievement so far.

I want to thank every single participant and every supporter for the positive energy and incredible enthusiasm.

And from us – know that we will keep moving forward at full speed, because we are passionate ‘Dzhamal’ kukeri (mummers).”

According to the organiser and kuker Steven Angelov, the achievement marks an important step in the group’s development:

“For us, this award is an honour and a recognition, but the truth is that medals and certificates are not the most important thing. What matters most are the people and the emotions we awaken in them. If we have made someone smile, feel moved or remember their roots, then we have done our job perfectly. ‘Dzhamal’ is not just a masquerade game – it is spirit, tradition and memory passed from generation to generation. What we show on the stage of Surva is Bulgaria’s living history. To be awarded a bronze medal at such a large festival, among thousands of groups and participants, is a great honour and a huge responsibility. I sincerely thank the jury for the high recognition and for defending, preserving and respecting Bulgarian traditions and authentic folklore. Special thanks go to the Kremikovtsi district and to all residents who support us unconditionally. The people of Dolni Bogrov and the whole area are our strength – their faith, support and love give us the meaning to continue and to keep the tradition alive. And personally, my greatest award is my people – my brothers, my family from the ‘Dzhamal’ kukeri group of Dolni Bogrov. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving meaning to my life, for making me feel alive, and for proving together that as long as there is unity, spirit and love for our homeland, Bulgaria will endure.”

Photos by Vladislava Veselinova, Pavlin Veselinov