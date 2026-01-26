БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Грипна епидемия в Пловдив, учениците ще учат онлайн от сряда
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова започва срещите си по...
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Учениците във Варна се връщат в клас, отмениха грипната...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Трагедия: Две малки момиченца загинаха при пожар във...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Dolni Bogrov’s “Dzhamal” Mummers Group Wins Bronze at Surva 2026 Festival

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:05 мин.
EN
Запази
кукерска група bdquoджамалldquo долни богров бронзов медал bdquoсурва 2026ldquo ndash перник
Снимка: V&PPhotography

The “Dzhamal” kukeri group from the village of Dolni Bogrov, in Sofia’s Kremikovtsi district, has once again been honoured at the International Festival of Masquerade Games “Surva” in Pernik. After winning first place in the audience SMS vote last year, the group won a bronze medal at Surva 2026 in the category:

VIII. Award for Masks and Costumes – Western Bulgaria

Bronze medal: Mummers group “Dzhamal”, Dolni Bogrov, Kremikovtsi

Held annually in Pernik, the Surva festival is one of Bulgaria’s largest and most prestigious cultural events. It brings together groups from across the country and abroad, showcasing traditional masquerade customs, distinctive costumes and ritual performances. The festival attracts thousands of participants and tens of thousands of spectators.

Once again, the “Dzhamal” kukeri group from Dolni Bogrov proved to be among the audience favourites at Surva.

The “Dzhamal” kukeri tradition in Dolni Bogrov has a long history and is an integral part of the village’s cultural identity. Performed at the beginning of the year, the ritual is associated with beliefs in health, fertility and the banishment of evil. Over generations, the tradition has been passed down within the community, preserving its characteristic characters, masks and costumes, all handcrafted by the participants.

One of the organisers and leader of the group, Bozhidar Dimitrov, highlighted the importance of the distinction:

    “This is great recognition for the hard work and dedication of our entire group. The bronze medal for masks and costumes is a reward for the tradition we preserve and for the creativity we put into it every year.”

    Another organiser and kuker (mummer), Steven Angelov, said the achievement marked an important milestone:

    “I am truly happy that we reached this level and proved that we are winners, even with a bronze medal. For us, this is our greatest victory and our most significant achievement so far.
    I want to thank every single participant and every supporter for the positive energy and incredible enthusiasm.
    And from us – know that we will keep moving forward at full speed, because we are passionate ‘Dzhamal’ kukeri (mummers).”

    According to the organiser and kuker Steven Angelov, the achievement marks an important step in the group’s development:

    “For us, this award is an honour and a recognition, but the truth is that medals and certificates are not the most important thing. What matters most are the people and the emotions we awaken in them. If we have made someone smile, feel moved or remember their roots, then we have done our job perfectly.

    ‘Dzhamal’ is not just a masquerade game – it is spirit, tradition and memory passed from generation to generation. What we show on the stage of Surva is Bulgaria’s living history. To be awarded a bronze medal at such a large festival, among thousands of groups and participants, is a great honour and a huge responsibility.

    I sincerely thank the jury for the high recognition and for defending, preserving and respecting Bulgarian traditions and authentic folklore. Special thanks go to the Kremikovtsi district and to all residents who support us unconditionally. The people of Dolni Bogrov and the whole area are our strength – their faith, support and love give us the meaning to continue and to keep the tradition alive.

    And personally, my greatest award is my people – my brothers, my family from the ‘Dzhamal’ kukeri group of Dolni Bogrov. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving meaning to my life, for making me feel alive, and for proving together that as long as there is unity, spirit and love for our homeland, Bulgaria will endure.”

    Photos by Vladislava Veselinova, Pavlin Veselinov

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в "Дружба" 2 след ремонта на "Топлофикация"
    1
    Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в...
    9-годишно дете загина при тежка катастрофа в Прохода на Републиката
    2
    9-годишно дете загина при тежка катастрофа в Прохода на Републиката
    Тежка катастрофа между три тира и кола край Видин, един от шофьорите загина
    3
    Тежка катастрофа между три тира и кола край Видин, един от...
    След рулетката с мандатите: Предстои избор на служебен премиер
    4
    След рулетката с мандатите: Предстои избор на служебен премиер
    Грипна епидемия в Пловдив, учениците ще учат онлайн от сряда
    5
    Грипна епидемия в Пловдив, учениците ще учат онлайн от сряда
    Великият Оле Ейнар Бьорндален, който спечели 13 медала от олимпийски игри
    6
    Великият Оле Ейнар Бьорндален, който спечели 13 медала от...

    Най-четени

    Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент Доналд Тръмп да бъде представител на България в Съвета за мир в Газа
    1
    Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент...
    Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
    2
    Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
    Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време на Игрите в Рио 2016
    3
    Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време...
    След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната проба за алкохол е по-висока от полевия тест
    4
    След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната...
    Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за "Евровизия 2026"
    5
    Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за...
    Крисия, Кристиан Костов и Виктория Георгиева – гости в първото шоу от националната селекция на БНТ за "Евровизия 2026"
    6
    Крисия, Кристиан Костов и Виктория Георгиева – гости в...

    More from: Culture

    Traditional “Babuvane” Ritual Recreated in Tsarevo for Midwife's Day (see pics)
    Traditional “Babuvane” Ritual Recreated in Tsarevo for Midwife's Day (see pics)
    Bulgaria’s “Get to Know Bulgaria” Movement Marks 60 Years of Inspiring Travel Bulgaria’s “Get to Know Bulgaria” Movement Marks 60 Years of Inspiring Travel
    Чете се за: 07:07 мин.
    The Centre for Underwater Archaeology in Sozopol Comes Under the Auspices of UNESCO The Centre for Underwater Archaeology in Sozopol Comes Under the Auspices of UNESCO
    Чете се за: 06:40 мин.
    ‘Preserved Like a Treasure’: The First Bulgarian Banknote, a Story Almost Like a Novel (see pics) ‘Preserved Like a Treasure’: The First Bulgarian Banknote, a Story Almost Like a Novel (see pics)
    Чете се за: 07:15 мин.
    More than 13,000 to Participate in International Mummers Festival 'Surva 2026' in Pernik, Presenting Unique Masks, Traditional Costumes and Ritual Performances More than 13,000 to Participate in International Mummers Festival 'Surva 2026' in Pernik, Presenting Unique Masks, Traditional Costumes and Ritual Performances
    Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
    International Mummers Festival “Surva” Starts in Pernik International Mummers Festival “Surva” Starts in Pernik
    Чете се за: 04:50 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Започват консултациите на "Дондуков" 2 за служебен премиер
    Започват консултациите на "Дондуков" 2 за служебен премиер
    Чете се за: 05:40 мин.
    У нас
    Опашки на границата заради протест на превозвачи от Западните Балкани Опашки на границата заради протест на превозвачи от Западните Балкани
    Чете се за: 07:15 мин.
    У нас
    Затвориха за камиони прохода "Предела" (СНИМКИ) Затвориха за камиони прохода "Предела" (СНИМКИ)
    Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
    У нас
    Първият етап от националната селекция за "Евровизия 2026" привлече 402 000 зрители Първият етап от националната селекция за "Евровизия 2026" привлече 402 000 зрители
    Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
    У нас
    Хартата на Съвета за мир: Без право на вот, докато се чака ратификация
    Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
    По света
    Марк Рюте отхвърли идеята, че Европа може да се отбранява...
    Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
    По света
    ЕС окончателно забранява руския газ от 2027 г.
    Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
    По света
    Дерайлира бързият влак Кюстендил - София
    Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
    У нас
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ