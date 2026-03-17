Dr Blagomir Zdravkov Is the New Head of the Children’s Hospital in Burgas

The Municipal Council in the coastal city of Burgas has elected Dr Blagomir Zdravkov as the new director of St. Anastasia Children’s Hospital with an overwhelming majority.

His candidacy was approved after he topped the selection process with a score of 5.88, outperforming three other applicants. Prior to the vote, Dr Zdravkov presented his management programme for the hospital over the next three years.

Dr Blagomir Zdravkov, newly appointed director, said:

"For me, this hospital is one of the most meaningful healthcare investments in Bulgaria since the democratic changes. My mission is to build a system of high-quality and safe paediatric care for the children of Burgas and the surrounding region. I am fully aware that achieving this will require the support of all of you – as the governing body of this institution, colleagues in outpatient care, the regional health network, and the wider community."



According to Dr Blagomir Zdravkov, the most effective and internationally recognised model of paediatric healthcare places the child patient at the centre of the system.

Dr Blagomir Zdravkov, newly appointed director of St. Anastasia Children’s Hospital, said:

"What does this mean? Every service should focus on the needs of the sick child throughout the entire diagnostic and treatment process. We must involve the family, which is the key factor in the child’s life, in decisions regarding their care."



At the same time, the Children's Hospital in Burgas stands out for its comfortable and safe hospital environment, which reduces stress, provides physical security and faster recovery, leading to shorter hospital stays.

One of the key goals of the hospital’s new director, Dr Blagomir Zdravkov, is to establish it as a strategic and leading paediatric centre for Bulgaria’s Southeast region.

To achieve this, the hospital will focus on several priorities: building a motivated, skilled, and adaptable paediatric team; implementing modern technologies to enhance the quality of care; developing sustainable partnerships to ensure long-term stability; securing accreditation as a university-level institution; and achieving high standards in education, research, and scientific activity.

From the podium of the Burgas Municipal Council, Dr Blagomir Zdravkov extended a personal invitation to Dr Toma Tomov and Dr Ventsislav Dimov, who also participated in the director selection process:

"These are colleagues with impeccable professional reputations, and I believe their creativity and talent can only contribute to this shared project and regional cause." Georgi Drakaliev, municipal councillor, added:

"Many people deserve credit for this – I would call it a miracle – that the children’s hospital building was completed and made operational in such a short time. Undoubtedly, the greatest credit goes to Mayor Dimitar Nikolov. Thanks to his efforts, we can today boast of something no other municipality has achieved."

Following the appointment of the new director, the council approved an increase in the capital of St. Anastasia Children’s Hospital to reflect the value of its buildings and equipment. Originally founded with €60,000, the company’s capital now stands at €30,677.51.

The book value of the main hospital building is €43,948,151.79, while medical equipment is valued at €14,097,215.71. The multi-storey car park, including a photovoltaic installation and elevator, is valued at €2,497,383. The total book value of long-term assets reaches €60,542,750.50.

The hospital is wholly owned by the Burgas Municipality and will operate in close cooperation with the Faculty of Medicine and the Faculty of Public Health and Healthcare at Prof. Dr Asen Zlatarov University – Burgas.