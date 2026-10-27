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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Driver charged over crash that killed four people near Pleven

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Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
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139 четири жертви челен сблъсък плевен

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Pleven charged and detained for 72 hours the driver responsible for the serious crash that killed four people near the village of Yasen.

The 20-year-old driver was formally charged shortly after being discharged from hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for an extended period due to injuries sustained in the crash.

- Travelling at 139 km/h — four killed in a head-on collision near Pleven

The charge alleges that, while driving, he violated road traffic regulations by travelling at an inappropriate speed, causing the vehicle to leave its lane and enter oncoming traffic, and negligently causing the deaths of four people.

The case has been classified as an especially serious offence. Under the Criminal Code, the prescribed penalty is 15 to 20 years’ imprisonment.

Given the exceptionally high public danger posed by the offence and the severity of the potential sentence, the prosecution considers there to be a real risk that the accused could abscond. The supervising prosecutor has therefore ordered his detention for up to 72 hours to ensure that he appears before the court.

An application will be submitted to the Pleven District Court seeking a permanent remand measure of detention in custody.

The forensic medical, automotive technical and other expert reports commissioned as part of the pre-trial proceedings have not yet been completed, and work on them is progressing intensively. At this stage, the charge is based on the evidence collected so far.

The investigation is continuing under the supervision of the Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office until all the facts and circumstances of the case have been fully established.

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