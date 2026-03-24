Driver Under the Influence of Three Types of Drugs Hits Pedestrian in Burgas

A driver who had taken drugs has caused a collision involving a pedestrian in the coastal city of Burgas. The incident occurred yesterday at around 19:30 in the Bratya Miladinovi residential district.

According to police information, a passenger car driven by a 38-year-old man from Burgas was travelling at an inappropriate speed when it struck a 50-year-old pedestrian from the village of Cherganovo, Stara Zagora district, who was crossing the road improperly.

As a result of the impact, the pedestrian sustained a fractured vertebra. His injuries are not life-threatening, and he has been admitted for treatment to the General Hospital in Burgas.

The driver was tested for alcohol and drug use. While the alcohol test was negative, the drug test returned positive results for cannabis, amphetamine and methamphetamine.

A blood sample has been taken for chemical analysis, and the 38-year-old man has been detained for up to 24 hours.

A fast-track investigation has been launched in connection with the case.