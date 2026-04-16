Drone Mosquito Control to Begin over Burgas Lakes from 20 April

From 20 April, the “Disinfection Station – Burgas” will begin aerial disinsection treatments targeting mosquito larvae in the area of the Burgas lakes (Southereastern Bulgaria), using an agricultural drone.

Experience in recent years shows that this method is among the most effective for treating hard-to-reach terrain and sensitive biotope zones, such as the lakes around Burgas. The timely measures are expected to significantly reduce the mosquito population at an early stage.

The treatments will take place between 20 and 30 April, from 06:00 to 10:00, subject to suitable weather conditions. The Burgas Municipality said it is also ready to respond to reports from residents, with a specialised team operating alongside the planned activities to address problem areas.





