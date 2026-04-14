Drone Washes Up on Southern Beach in Nessebar

A specialised team from the Bulgarian Navy has transported a drone discovered on a beach in Nessebar to the naval base in Burgas, the Ministry of Defence said on April 14.

The device washed ashore earlier today on the southern beach in Nessebar. The operation to secure and transport it was carried out at the request of the Burgas regional administration and with approval from the Chief of Defence.

A naval unit specialising in the reconnaissance, identification, recovery, transport and disposal of unexploded ordnance was deployed on the orders of the deputy commander of the Navy.

Initial checks have established that the drone does not contain explosive components and does not pose a threat.