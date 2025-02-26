Drug Dealer Offered 20,000 BGN Bribe to Police Officers, Detained for 72 Hours

Sofia police have detained a drug dealer who offered a bribe of 20,000 BGN. On February 24, an auto patrol from the First Police Station stopped a car for a check, with a 37-year-old driver and a 28-year-old passenger. During the check, the police officers discovered that the passenger was in possession of 11 plastic bags containing a white powdery substance, which were seized during the search.

In an attempt to end the check, the 28-year-old man offered the police officers 20,000 BGN to avoid the legal actions against him. He was immediately arrested and detained for up to 24 hours.

Subsequent investigative actions were carried out at his address, where numerous plastic bags were found, along with the sum of 18,050 lBGN, which were also seized. A pre-trial investigation has been initiated. The detainee has a criminal record for theft and driving under the influence of alcohol.

After reporting the materials to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, the man was charged with possession of narcotic substances with intent to distribute and offering a bribe to an official. He was ordered to be remanded in custody for up to 72 hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

