НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Drug Dealer Offered 20,000 BGN Bribe to Police Officers, Detained for 72 Hours

наркодилър предложи 000 лева подкуп полицаи задържан часа
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:59, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Sofia police have detained a drug dealer who offered a bribe of 20,000 BGN. On February 24, an auto patrol from the First Police Station stopped a car for a check, with a 37-year-old driver and a 28-year-old passenger. During the check, the police officers discovered that the passenger was in possession of 11 plastic bags containing a white powdery substance, which were seized during the search.

In an attempt to end the check, the 28-year-old man offered the police officers 20,000 BGN to avoid the legal actions against him. He was immediately arrested and detained for up to 24 hours.

Subsequent investigative actions were carried out at his address, where numerous plastic bags were found, along with the sum of 18,050 lBGN, which were also seized. A pre-trial investigation has been initiated. The detainee has a criminal record for theft and driving under the influence of alcohol.

After reporting the materials to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, the man was charged with possession of narcotic substances with intent to distribute and offering a bribe to an official. He was ordered to be remanded in custody for up to 72 hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Two Women Detained at Protest Against the Adoption of the Euro
Two Women Detained at Protest Against the Adoption of the Euro
15:24, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 A woman has been arrested for domestic violence against a man in Montana
A woman has been arrested for domestic violence against a man in Montana
14:38, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
 Bulgaria will Have Six Helicopters for Fire-Fighting, Announced Minister of Defence Atanas Zapryanov.
Bulgaria will Have Six Helicopters for Fire-Fighting, Announced Minister of Defence Atanas Zapryanov.
14:26, 26.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 Three People Received a Chance for a Better Life Following a Donor Situation
Three People Received a Chance for a Better Life Following a Donor Situation
20:04, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
 A Skier Narrowly Escaped Death After Triggering an Avalanche in a Gully Near the "Rila Lakes" Hut
A Skier Narrowly Escaped Death After Triggering an Avalanche in a Gully Near the "Rila Lakes" Hut
18:32, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
 Because of the Cold Weather: 100% of Apricot Trees Destroyed, More Than Half of Peach Trees Too
Because of the Cold Weather: 100% of Apricot Trees Destroyed, More Than Half of Peach Trees Too
18:00, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
17:15, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
 Increasing Number of Young Doctors Choose to Stay and Work in Bulgaria
Increasing Number of Young Doctors Choose to Stay and Work in Bulgaria
16:35, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 World Vapers' Alliance: The Decision for a Full Vaping Ban Is a Gift for the Black Market
World Vapers' Alliance: The Decision for a Full Vaping Ban Is a Gift for the Black Market
16:16, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Bryan Adams is Coming to Sofia for an Exclusive Concert at "Bulgaria" Hall
Bryan Adams is Coming to Sofia for an Exclusive Concert at "Bulgaria" Hall
16:00, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
 Official: The Request for Convergence Report Was Sent to EC and ECB
Official: The Request for Convergence Report Was Sent to EC and ECB
15:50, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 Foreign Minister: Bulgaria Will Continue to Fulfill Its Disarmament and Arms Control Obligations
Foreign Minister: Bulgaria Will Continue to Fulfill Its Disarmament and Arms Control Obligations
15:16, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
A woman has been arrested for domestic violence against a man in Montana
A woman has been arrested for domestic violence against a man in Montana
A Skier Narrowly Escaped Death After Triggering an Avalanche in a Gully Near the "Rila Lakes" Hut
A Skier Narrowly Escaped Death After Triggering an Avalanche in a Gully Near the "Rila Lakes" Hut
Because of the Cold Weather: 100% of Apricot Trees Destroyed, More Than Half of Peach Trees Too
Because of the Cold Weather: 100% of Apricot Trees Destroyed, More Than Half of Peach Trees Too
Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
World Vapers' Alliance: The Decision for a Full Vaping Ban Is a Gift for the Black Market
World Vapers' Alliance: The Decision for a Full Vaping Ban Is a Gift for the Black Market
Bryan Adams is Coming to Sofia for an Exclusive Concert at "Bulgaria" Hall
Bryan Adams is Coming to Sofia for an Exclusive Concert at "Bulgaria" Hall
Топ 24
Най-четени
Гледайте на живо по БНТ 3 световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд
Гледайте на живо по БНТ 3 световното първенство по биатлон до 21...
Сделката за редкоземните метали: Зеленски отива във Вашингтон в петък, за да я подпише
Сделката за редкоземните метали: Зеленски отива във Вашингтон в...
Няма слънчоглед - масово затварят цехове, ще поскъпне ли олиото?
Няма слънчоглед - масово затварят цехове, ще поскъпне ли олиото?
Медицински сестри готвят протест срещу съкращаване на времето за обучение
Медицински сестри готвят протест срещу съкращаване на времето за...
Габриела Пеева и майка ѝ Красимира отиват на съд за убийството на Пейо Пеев
Габриела Пеева и майка ѝ Красимира отиват на съд за убийството на...
Украйна и САЩ са постигнали споразумение за редките минерали
Украйна и САЩ са постигнали споразумение за редките минерали
Сделка за редкоземните метали: ЕС с предложение към Киев, Москва - към Вашингтон
Сделка за редкоземните метали: ЕС с предложение към Киев, Москва -...
По-евтино ли излиза покупката на имот в Северна Гърция отколкото в Благоевград?
По-евтино ли излиза покупката на имот в Северна Гърция отколкото в...
Григор Димитров се отказа след един сет игра в Дубай
Григор Димитров се отказа след един сет игра в Дубай
Купа на България: Черно море - Левски (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
Купа на България: Черно море - Левски (ГАЛЕРИЯ)