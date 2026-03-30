БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Гюров и Зеленски подписаха в Киев 10-годишно споразумение...
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
България отпътува с трофея от Джакарта на турнира FIFA...
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
Зеленски: Готови сме за примирие по време на Великден
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
Златна Ева Брезалиева на бухалки на Световната купа в...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Андрей Гюров е на посещение в Украйна с правителствена...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Due to Breaches of Electoral Rules, 181 Pre-Trial Proceedings Have Been Initiated, and 95 Individuals Detained

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
EN
Запази

576 alerts were received, with the highest number in Burgas, Sofia and Vratsa

Министерски съвет, Координационен съвет за подготовката на изборите
Снимка: БТА

As at this morning, March 30, more than 576 reports of violations of electoral rules have been received. A total of 181 pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, and 95 people have been detained. This was announced in a statement by the Coordination Council to the Council of Ministers.

Following a series of operations almost daily to address breaches of electoral regulations, the latest assessment from the Ministry of the Interior shows that 576 reports of violations of electoral legislation have been submitted to its structures to date. The highest number has been recorded in Burgas, followed by Sofia and Vratsa.

Ivan Anchev, Deputy Minister of the Interior: “Of all these reports, 514 are related to vote-buying in favour of political parties or coalitions, 15 concern unlawful campaigning, three involve corporate voting, and one relates to the destruction of property. These reports have led to the opening of 181 pre-trial proceedings. A total of 1,476 warning records have been issued, and 120 specialised police operations have been carried out across the country. So far, 95 individuals have been detained: 34 by the Sofia Directorate of the Interior, 15 in Burgas, five each in Kyustendil, Haskovo and Shumen, and four each in Blagoevgrad, Kardzhali, Montana and Pernik.”

The Ministry of the Interior states that it is receiving and investigating every report of electoral violations submitted via the hotline.

District governors are actively working on the production of privacy screens behind which voters will cast their ballots using paper, ensuring they meet specific requirements. These are designed to safeguard the secrecy of the vote while preventing the possibility of photographing ballots—a practice associated with controlled voting, for which numerous reports have been received over time, including during the period when voting took place in polling booths.

The locations for voting abroad have now also been confirmed.

Vanya Nusheva, an election expert and adviser to the caretaker Prime Minister: “More than 60,000 applications have been submitted—twice as many as in the previous elections. A total of 493 polling stations will be established outside the country.”

The Ministry of Electronic Governance is developing several options to help visually impaired voters review candidate lists and cast their ballots more easily.

Vanya Nusheva, an adviser to the Prime Minister and an election expert, said: “The generation of audio files and their publication in an unclear location does not provide sufficient security for the information that visually impaired citizens could potentially use.”

Nikolay Minev, Deputy Minister of Electronic Governance, said: “A QR code will be placed in front of each polling station, which, when scanned by a visually impaired voter, will redirect the individual to the website of the Regional Election Commission. Visually impaired citizens already use sufficiently advanced technological solutions to access and read the relevant information.”

The deadline for submitting applications to vote by current address expires on 4 April.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

България отпътува с трофея от Джакарта на турнира FIFA Series 2026
1
България отпътува с трофея от Джакарта на турнира FIFA Series 2026
Наско Сираков: Работим за привличането на сериозен стратегически инвеститор
2
Наско Сираков: Работим за привличането на сериозен стратегически...
Руски петрол за Куба - Тръмп пропуска един танкер, който ще пристигне днес
3
Руски петрол за Куба - Тръмп пропуска един танкер, който ще...
Аферата "Хасърджиев": Внасят обвинение за поставяне под риск от заразяване на хора с ХИВ и венерически болести
4
Аферата "Хасърджиев": Внасят обвинение за поставяне под...
Задържаха шофьор с над 2,8 промила алкохол след катастрофа в Бургас
5
Задържаха шофьор с над 2,8 промила алкохол след катастрофа в Бургас
Четириногият спасител Гари е отличен в „Пожарникар на годината“
6
Четириногият спасител Гари е отличен в „Пожарникар на...

Най-четени

Танкер, натоварен със 140 000 тона петрол, е ударен при дронова атака в Черно море
1
Танкер, натоварен със 140 000 тона петрол, е ударен при дронова...
Издирваният прокурорски син Васил Михайлов опитал да нападне разследващ полицай от ГДБОП
2
Издирваният прокурорски син Васил Михайлов опитал да нападне...
В кърджалийското село Звиница всички щъркелови гнезда вече са пълни
3
В кърджалийското село Звиница всички щъркелови гнезда вече са пълни
Седем кучета бягат заедно и изминават километри, за да се върнат у дома
4
Седем кучета бягат заедно и изминават километри, за да се върнат у...
Готвят цялостен пакет от мерки за ограничаване на покачването на цените и подкрепа на потребителите
5
Готвят цялостен пакет от мерки за ограничаване на покачването на...
В знак на благодарност: Кръстиха спасеното в кърджалийско агне на Мариана Векилска
6
В знак на благодарност: Кръстиха спасеното в кърджалийско агне на...

More from: Bulgaria

Allegations that the Prosecutor of Sofia, Emilia Rusinova, Travelled in the Same Car as Former Investigator Turned Fugitive Petyo Petrov -"the Euro"
Allegations that the Prosecutor of Sofia, Emilia Rusinova, Travelled in the Same Car as Former Investigator Turned Fugitive Petyo Petrov -"the Euro"
Andrey Gyurov and Volodymyr Zelenskyy Signed a 10-Year Security Agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine in Kyiv Andrey Gyurov and Volodymyr Zelenskyy Signed a 10-Year Security Agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine in Kyiv
Чете се за: 06:10 мин.
President Iotova Meets with Leadership of National Revenue Agency and Consumer Protection Commission to Discuss Control Measures for Rising Prices President Iotova Meets with Leadership of National Revenue Agency and Consumer Protection Commission to Discuss Control Measures for Rising Prices
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
Alexander Stamboliyski Dam Reached Critical Levels, Expected to Overflow During the Night Alexander Stamboliyski Dam Reached Critical Levels, Expected to Overflow During the Night
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Court Remands Woman Who Stabbed Four People in Sofia Court Remands Woman Who Stabbed Four People in Sofia
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Water Reservoirs in Veliko Tarnovo District under Round-the-Clock Monitoring, No Risk of Fflooding Water Reservoirs in Veliko Tarnovo District under Round-the-Clock Monitoring, No Risk of Fflooding
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Гюров и Зеленски подписаха в Киев 10-годишно споразумение за сигурност между България и Украйна
Гюров и Зеленски подписаха в Киев 10-годишно споразумение за...
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
По света
Парламентът ще заседава извънредно на 1 април Парламентът ще заседава извънредно на 1 април
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Обвинения към градския прокурор на София, че е пътувала в една кола с Петьо Петров - Еврото Обвинения към градския прокурор на София, че е пътувала в една кола с Петьо Петров - Еврото
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Оставиха в ареста 22-годишния Християн Симеонов, обвинен в опит за убийство на полицай и баща му Оставиха в ареста 22-годишния Християн Симеонов, обвинен в опит за убийство на полицай и баща му
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Със 17 обвинения групата на Станимир Хасърджиев отива на съд
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
У нас
Заради нарушения на изборните правила: Образувани са 181 досъдебни...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Общество
Язовир "Александър Стамболийски" достигна критични нива,...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
ЕК отпуска 7,4 млн. евро от резерва за земеделските стопани в България
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ