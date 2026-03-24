Elections 2026: Final Day to Apply for Voting Abroad

March 24 is the deadline for submitting applications to vote abroad in the 19 April early parliamentary elections. Applications can be filed in writing using a standard form or electronically via the Central Election Commission’s website.

So far, 44,000 Bulgarian citizens living abroad have submitted applications — 10,000 more than in the previous election. By 28 March, the Central Election Commission will determine the number and locations of polling stations.

At a briefing on Monday by the Coordination Council for Election Preparations, it was announced that up to seven polling stations are likely to be opened in London.

Under the latest amendments to the Electoral Code, the number of polling stations in countries outside the European Union is capped at 20. Measures have been taken to open additional polling stations within diplomatic and consular missions.