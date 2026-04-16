Electoral Authority Demonstrates Installation Process of Voting Machines for April 19 Early Parliamentray Elections

Three days before the vote, the Central Election Commission (CEC) demonstrated how voting machines are installed.

The process for each machine takes an average of around 10 minutes. For the first time in these elections, the software of all more than 9,000 machines to be used in the vote will be checked.

Media representatives, as well as authorised representatives of political parties registered for the election, were allowed into the warehouse where the devices are stored and prepared.

A dispute arose after one of them opened a machine with a screwdriver to check its contents and whether there was any possibility of inserting an additional device.

The CEC intervened, warning that the equipment is state property, while the caretaker Minister for Electronic Governance rejected any possibility of manipulation of the machines.