Emil Dechev on the Petrohan-Okolchitsa case: 'The Big Absentee Here is the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office'

At an extraordinary parliamentary sitting on April 1, MPs also heard caretaker Minister of Interior Emil Dechev on the “Petrohan–Okolchitsa” case. Earlier in the day, in an interview with Denyat Zapochva morning programme, he stated that an insider had helped former investigator Petyo Evroto leave the country.

The caretaker Minister of Interior believes the key question in the Petyo Petrov case is how the former investigator managed to escape.

Emil Dechev, caretaker Minister of Interior: “How did a leak of information occur within the Interior Ministry? How did he find out that an operation was being prepared to detain him? Obviously, from an insider within the Interior Ministry. Who is this insider? When the time comes, we will make it public.”

It is still unclear where the former investigator is currently located. Dechev is adamant that there is no trace of Petyo Petrov in Serbia. Before being declared wanted in August 2021, the former investigator was spotted at the border with North Macedonia.

Emil Dechev, caretaker Minister of Interior: “In the morning, Petrov, together with another male individual, crosses the Bulgarian–North Macedonian border at the Zlatarevo crossing and enters North Macedonia from Bulgaria. In the evening, the same car with the same two individuals, one of whom is Petyo Petrov, returns to Bulgaria, but now there is a third person in the car, and that is Emiliya Rusinova. Based on the data we have so far, one can conclude that there is an undisputed close relationship between Rusinova and Petrov. At least a friendly one, and possibly involving other interests.”

On another case – “Petrohan” – Emil Dechev criticised the state prosecution.

Emil Dechev, caretaker Minister of Interior : “The major absence here is the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office. Only the prosecutor has the right to disclose information in a pre-trial proceeding.”

In Parliament, the caretaker Minister of Interior explained that the head of the Institute of Forensic Science has been replaced with a person with greater managerial experience than the previous director.

Emil Dechev, caretaker Minister of Interior: “The director of the National Institute of Forensic Science does not conduct expert analyses. Much greater importance for uncovering the objective truth in this crime, this human tragedy, lies with forensic medical examinations and ballistic expertise.” Kremena Ilieva, until recently Director of the Institute of Forensic Science: “A total of 52 expert reports have been assigned concerning these two cases. The majority of them have already been completed. I will refute the minister’s claim that the director does not participate in procedural and investigative actions. No pressure has been exerted either on me or on the experts.”

The Interior Ministry’s Chief Secretary reported results between 300% and 600% better in combating electoral offences compared with the 2024 vote. Nineteen days before the elections, 807 signals were received. 218 pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, 116 people have been detained, and 1,958 reports have been drawn up.