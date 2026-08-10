"EMKO": Human Error Ruled Out in Explosions at Military Plant near Tryavna

Regarding the explosion at the ammunition storage facility near the village of Belitsa in the Tryavna area, the company EMKO on August 10 said in a statement to the media that the causes of the incident are being established, with human error ruled out.

Loud explosion at military plant in the village of Belitsa near Tryavna



The company also said that there were no injuries, no forest areas had been affected and no environmental pollution had been caused.

The statement recalls similar incidents at the company’s storage facilities in 2011, 2022, and 2023, and notes that investigations into those incidents remain deadlocked to this day.

No fatalities or injuries following explosions at military plant near Tryavna

"On 10 August 2026, at around 10.30am, an incident occurred at an EMKO Ltd storage facility in the Tryavna area. There were no injuries, no forest areas were affected, there was no environmental pollution and no third-party property was damaged. The causes of the incident are being established in cooperation with the competent authorities. Human error has been ruled out. We are taking this opportunity to recall similar incidents at the company's storage facilities in 2011, 2022 and 2023. Similar incidents occurred over the past 15 years at other defence manufacturers as well, including VMZ Sopot in the spring of 2015. Investigations into these incidents remain deadlocked to this day, despite all our calls for results," EMKO Ltd said.

Source: BNR





