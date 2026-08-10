No Fatalities or Injuries Following Explosions at Military Plant near Tryavna

There are no fatalities or injuries following the fire at an ammunition storage facility at the plant near the village of Belitsa, Tryavna municipality, the municipality's mayor, Dencho Minev, said. The fire inside the facility was extinguished by teams from the Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection in Tryavna and the Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection in Gabrovo. An operational headquarters has been set up at the scene with all law enforcement authorities.

Loud explosion at military plant in village of Belitsa near Tryavna

All workers were evacuated by EMKO Ltd. Work is currently under way to extinguish fires that have spread through wooded areas near the site of the incident. The causes are yet to be established. The area has been cordoned off and access by unauthorised persons is not permitted.

Around 300 people evacuated following explosions at military plant near Tryavna

A mobile station will be deployed in the town of Plachkovtsi to measure air quality, due to the dense smoke spreading over a large area.