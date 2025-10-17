Emmy Award for Cinematographer Kalin Ivanov

Bulgarian camera operator and producer Kalin Ivanov has won his fifth Emmy Award. The accolade comes in the highly competitive category for visual arts programming.

Kalin, who started his career at BNT, works for the public broadcaster CUNY TV in New York. His award-winning project focuses on Cuba-born photographer Alexis Rodriguez-Duarte and his creative partner, stylist and scenographer Tico Torres. Their collaborative work has been featured in major publications and exhibited in prestigious institutions, including the Smithsonian.