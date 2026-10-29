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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

European Commission Expressed Solidarity with Bulgaria Following Yet Another Drone Attack in the Black Sea

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Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
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европейската комисия глоби рекордните 550 милиона евро китайския гигант алиекспрес

The European Commission has expressed solidarity with Bulgaria following another drone attack in the Black Sea, close to the Bulgarian coast. A European Commission spokesperson described the latest attacks as a dangerous and unacceptable escalation.

The EC considers the attacks a threat to regional maritime security, the interests of the European Union and the international community, which relies on supply chains passing through the Black Sea.

“They are a consequence of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” the spokesperson stressed.

He warned that human lives, global trade, food security and critical infrastructure are at risk.

The European Union is calling for a safe and open Black Sea in the interests of Ukraine, the Member States and the international community.

The EC reaffirmed its readiness to work with Bulgaria and Romania on maritime security issues, including the establishment of a maritime security centre in the two countries.

Container Ship Hit by Three Drones in Bulgaria’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the Black Sea; Crew Rescued

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