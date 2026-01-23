Fake Euro Banknotes Seized in Plovdiv

Counterfeit euro banknotes were seized in Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv in an attempt to pass them into circulation. The cashier's office of a financial institution in the Trakia district yesterday sought police assistance after a customer deposited 550 fake euros at a cash desk. Police officers arrived at the scene and the notes were seized.

The 21‑year‑old woman involved was taken to the Fifth Regional Police Department. A total of 11 banknotes, each with a face value of €50, were seized and sent to the Bulgarian National Bank for examination.

A pre‑trial investigation has been opened under the supervision of the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office. Experts will analyse the banknotes’ security features, including watermarks, holograms, and embossing.

The investigation is expected to conclude within three months.