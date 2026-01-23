БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Румен Радев напусна президентството: Много сме, не могат...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Учениците от област Добрич се връщат в класните стаи
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Илияна Йотова е новият президент на България
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Конституционният съд реши: Пълномощията на президента...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Почина писателят Калин Терзийски
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила":...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Тръмп: Огромен флот се насочва към Иран
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Илияна Йотова е новият президент на България. След 9 години на власт Румен Радев напуска президентството

Fake Euro Banknotes Seized in Plovdiv

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
EN
Запази
годишна жена опитала внесе фалшиви евробанкноти финансова институция пловдив
Снимка: БТА

Counterfeit euro banknotes were seized in Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv in an attempt to pass them into circulation. The cashier's office of a financial institution in the Trakia district yesterday sought police assistance after a customer deposited 550 fake euros at a cash desk. Police officers arrived at the scene and the notes were seized.

The 21‑year‑old woman involved was taken to the Fifth Regional Police Department. A total of 11 banknotes, each with a face value of €50, were seized and sent to the Bulgarian National Bank for examination.

A pre‑trial investigation has been opened under the supervision of the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office. Experts will analyse the banknotes’ security features, including watermarks, holograms, and embossing.

The investigation is expected to conclude within three months.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време на Игрите в Рио 2016
1
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време...
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната проба за алкохол е по-висока от полевия тест
2
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната...
Почина писателят Калин Терзийски
3
Почина писателят Калин Терзийски
Конституционният съд реши: Пълномощията на президента Румен Радев се прекратяват предсрочно
4
Конституционният съд реши: Пълномощията на президента Румен Радев...
Румен Радев напусна президентството: Много сме, не могат да спрат вълната
5
Румен Радев напусна президентството: Много сме, не могат да спрат...
Атанас Пеканов: Решението на Радев да влезе на партийния терен е смело и смислено
6
Атанас Пеканов: Решението на Радев да влезе на партийния терен е...

Най-четени

От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите "Сливница" и "Обеля"
1
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите...
Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент Доналд Тръмп да бъде представител на България в Съвета за мир в Газа
2
Президентът Румен Радев получи покана от американския президент...
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
3
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време на Игрите в Рио 2016
4
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време...
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
5
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава...
Затопляне след 25 януари, но студът няма да изчезне напълно
6
Затопляне след 25 януари, но студът няма да изчезне напълно

More from: Bulgaria

Constitutional Court Rejects Request for Unconstitutionality of Parliament's Decision on the Euro Referendum
Constitutional Court Rejects Request for Unconstitutionality of Parliament's Decision on the Euro Referendum
Criminal Group for Cloning and Smuggling of Stolen Cars Has Been Disrupted Criminal Group for Cloning and Smuggling of Stolen Cars Has Been Disrupted
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Rumen Radev Leaves Presidency After Nine Years in Office Rumen Radev Leaves Presidency After Nine Years in Office
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Iliana Iotova is Bulgaria's New President Iliana Iotova is Bulgaria's New President
Чете се за: 08:40 мин.
Bulgarian Constitutional Court Approves Resignation of President Rumen Radev Bulgarian Constitutional Court Approves Resignation of President Rumen Radev
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Bulgaria Among Top Five Countries at Risk of Workplace Burnout Bulgaria Among Top Five Countries at Risk of Workplace Burnout
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Румен Радев напусна президентството: Много сме, не могат да спрат вълната
Румен Радев напусна президентството: Много сме, не могат да спрат...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Илияна Йотова е новият президент на България Илияна Йотова е новият президент на България
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Започват преговори между САЩ, Русия и Украйна в Абу Даби Започват преговори между САЩ, Русия и Украйна в Абу Даби
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
По света
Учениците от област Добрич се връщат в класните стаи Учениците от област Добрич се връщат в класните стаи
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Почина писателят Калин Терзийски
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
МВнР предупреждава за силни снежни бури в САЩ, затварят много летища
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
По света
При три неуспешни опита: Нов провал с кворума в НС за промените в...
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ