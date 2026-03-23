Farmers Protest in Yambol Over Planned Leadership Change in Agriculture Directorate

Dozens of farmers from the district of Yambol (Southern Bulgaria) staged a protest outside the Regional Directorate of Agriculture, voicing concern over a possible leadership change they say lacks clear justification and comes at a difficult time for the sector.

The demonstrators gathered in front of the institution before a group of representatives proceeded to the Regional Administration building, where they held talks with District Governor Bilyana Kavaldzhieva-Dimitrova. The meeting was prompted by the absence of a response from the Minister of Agriculture to a letter sent by the farmers, seeking clarification on whether a change in leadership is indeed planned. During the discussion, the governor committed to assisting them by conveying their demands to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

The farmers expressed concern that the frequent personnel changes in the system were creating tensions and hindering work in the sector. They said they would continue their protest actions if they do not receive clear answers.