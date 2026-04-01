Five Detained in Police Operation against Vote Buying in Shumen

Officers from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Shumen (Northern Bulgaria) carried out a large-scale specialised police operation targeting crimes against citizens’ political rights. During the operation, which covered several municipalities in the district, a total of seven investigations were launched for offering financial inducements in exchange for votes. The aim of the operation is to prevent and counter offences against citizens’ political rights.

Active inspection measures were conducted in the area served by the Kaolinovo police department. In the village of Todor Ikonomovo, six addresses were searched. Five pre-trial proceedings were initiated and five individuals were detained. During procedural and investigative actions, two notebooks containing names and monetary sums, mobile phones, and a total of 241 counterfeit banknotes in denominations of €50 and €100 were seized.

In the town of Varbitsa, following operational information, a commercial premises in the Troshka district was inspected. A notebook containing handwritten personal data and sums was discovered and seized. The owner of the premises, a 63-year-old man with a criminal record, was taken in for questioning. Fast-track proceedings have been initiated in the case.

In the municipality of Kaspichan, urgent checks were carried out at commercial sites in the villages of Markovo and Kosovo. The operation followed a report of illegal sales of excise goods and the existence of lists related to vote-buying. Two notebooks containing data potentially linked to the upcoming vote were seized. A pre-trial investigation has been opened by the Novi Pazar police department.

Witness interviews and analysis of the seized evidence are ongoing under the supervision of the prosecution. Work to document the criminal activity continues.

Police will also intensify work with known offenders to prevent the organisation, offering and provision of financial incentives to influence voting in favour of specific political parties or candidates. Increased police presence is planned in all areas identified as high risk. Efforts will focus both on preventing breaches of electoral legislation and on tackling conventional crime.