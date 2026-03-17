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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Food Safety Agency Starts Checks along the Southern Border In Response to Outbreaks of Foot-and-Mouth Disease in Cyprus and Sheep and Goat Pox in Greece

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Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
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All consignments of large and small ruminants, other cloven-hoofed animals and pigs will be checked

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All shipments of large and small ruminants, other cloven-hoofed animals, and pigs crossing Bulgaria’s southern border will now be subject to mandatory health inspections. The measure comes in response to outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease in Cyprus and sheep pox in Greece, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has announced.

Foot-and-mouth disease is one of the most highly contagious viral infections affecting both domestic and wild cloven-hoofed animals. It can infect cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats, domestic and wild pigs, as well as deer and other species.

At present, no cases of foot-and-mouth disease have been detected in Bulgaria. The last outbreaks in the country were recorded in 2011.

However, there are 40 outbreaks of the disease currently reported in Cyprus.

At the same time, a total of 131 outbreaks of sheep and goat pox have been recorded in Greece since the beginning of the year.

Border inspections will be carried out at designated veterinary control points. These checks will include clinical examinations, verification of accompanying documentation, and, where necessary, the collection of samples for testing.

Clinical surveillance is also being intensified in livestock farms across the regions of Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Kardzhali and Haskovo, as well as in municipalities along transport routes from Greece into the country.

Extraordinary inspections will be carried out in farms with large and small ruminants and pigs. These will include clinical checks for signs of disease, monitoring of biosecurity measures, verification of animal identification, and cross-checks within the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency’s integrated information system (VetIS).

Regional food safety authorities will also train livestock farmers to recognise clinical symptoms of the diseases, inform them of the procedures for immediate notification of veterinary authorities, and enforce the ban on moving animals in case of suspected infection.

Until further notice, markets, exhibitions, competitions, and other events involving gatherings of animals are suspended in the regions of Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Kardzhali and Haskovo.

Controls will also be tightened to prevent unauthorised movement of animals, genetic materials, animal by-products, feed, and other high-risk goods from Greece into Bulgaria.

Source: BGNES

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