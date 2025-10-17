БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
For Third Consecutive Day, Bulgaria’s Parliament Failed to Proceed with Its Sitting because of Lack of Quorum

For third consecutive day, the Parliament failed to hold a sitting after MPs once again did not reach the required quorum of 121 to start work. Only 53 MPs registered in the plenary chamber on Friday morning, October 17.

After the leader of GERB-UDF, which has the largest number of seats in Bulgaria's Pariament, Boyko Borissov, on Tuesday called on his party’s MPs not to provide quorum in the plenary chamber, GERB-UDF MPs have refused to register for attendance.

For two consecutive days, MPs from MRF–New Beginning have also not entered the chamber. Yesterday, MPs from There Is Such a People were absent as well, and the day before that—those from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP).

There is still no position from "There are such people".

Meanwhile, Movvement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) leader Delyan Peevski stated that he had spoken with Prime Minister Zhelyazkov and expects a decision to be reached by Monday. He added that his party is ready to engage in negotiations and share responsibility in governance.

Coalition partners BSP on October 16 said that power is not an end in itself and that they are open to changes in the government if there are convincing arguments for doing so.

There has not yet been an official position from 'There Is Such a People' (the other partner in the ruling coalition which includes GERB-UDF, Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left coalition and "There us Such a People').


