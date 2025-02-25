НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Foreign Minister: Bulgaria Will Continue to Fulfill Its Disarmament and Arms Control Obligations

външният министър българия продължи спазва задълженията разоръжаване контрол въоръженията
Снимка: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:16, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

"Bulgaria will continue to comply with its disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation obligations," Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev said during his participation in the High-Level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, the Foreign Ministry said.

In his speech, Minister Georgiev highlighted the growing threats to international order caused by conflicts, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and the undermining of international institutions. Bulgaria's top diplomat called for collective efforts to restore trust in arms control mechanisms and condemned Russia's nuclear rhetoric, which has once again raised the issue of nuclear weapons use.

Georg Georgiev also stressed the importance of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as a cornerstone of global nuclear security and called for the engagement of all nuclear powers in negotiations to reduce nuclear risks.

The Bulgarian Foreign Minister further said that our country highly values the Conference on Disarmament as the only multilateral forum for negotiations on this issue for the international community and aims to take a leading role in efforts to expand dialogue and make progress in disarmament. Bulgaria will continue to advocate for greater engagement and the inclusion of new participants to ensure the Conference reflects current geopolitical realities and enhances its effectiveness.

Founded in 1979 in accordance with the Final Document of the First Special Session on Disarmament of the UN General Assembly (1978), the Conference on Disarmament (CD) is the only multilateral forum of the international community for negotiating and agreeing international legal instruments on disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and conventional arms. The High-Level Segment is held annually in the last week of February and in which participating Member States and those with observer status are represented at a high political level - Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
17:15, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
 Increasing Number of Young Doctors Choose to Stay and Work in Bulgaria
Increasing Number of Young Doctors Choose to Stay and Work in Bulgaria
16:35, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 World Vapers' Alliance: The Decision for a Full Vaping Ban Is a Gift for the Black Market
World Vapers' Alliance: The Decision for a Full Vaping Ban Is a Gift for the Black Market
16:16, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Bryan Adams is Coming to Sofia for an Exclusive Concert at "Bulgaria" Hall
Bryan Adams is Coming to Sofia for an Exclusive Concert at "Bulgaria" Hall
16:00, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
 Official: The Request for Convergence Report Was Sent to EC and ECB
Official: The Request for Convergence Report Was Sent to EC and ECB
15:50, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 Bulgaria's Prime Minister: Convergence Report for the Euro Area will Probably Come Out in Early June
Bulgaria's Prime Minister: Convergence Report for the Euro Area will Probably Come Out in Early June
14:53, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 President Radev on the War in Ukraine: Seeking a Military Solution is a Losing Proposition, Europe Should Support the U.S.
President Radev on the War in Ukraine: Seeking a Military Solution is a Losing Proposition, Europe Should Support the U.S.
13:39, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
 State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
20:10, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
 Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
19:58, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
 Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
19:46, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
18:45, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
 "Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov: We do not meet the eurozone criteria, the protests continue
"Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov: We do not meet the eurozone criteria, the protests continue
18:26, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
Sunflower Shortage - Bulgarian Oil Producers Suspend Operations. Will the Price of the Kitchen Essential Go Up?
World Vapers' Alliance: The Decision for a Full Vaping Ban Is a Gift for the Black Market
World Vapers' Alliance: The Decision for a Full Vaping Ban Is a Gift for the Black Market
Bryan Adams is Coming to Sofia for an Exclusive Concert at "Bulgaria" Hall
Bryan Adams is Coming to Sofia for an Exclusive Concert at "Bulgaria" Hall
Official: The Request for Convergence Report Was Sent to EC and ECB
Official: The Request for Convergence Report Was Sent to EC and ECB
President Radev on the War in Ukraine: Seeking a Military Solution is a Losing Proposition, Europe Should Support the U.S.
President Radev on the War in Ukraine: Seeking a Military Solution is a Losing Proposition, Europe Should Support the U.S.
State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
Топ 24
Най-четени
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в...
Заради ледените дни: 100% от кайсиевите дръвчета са унищожени, повече от половината праскови също
Заради ледените дни: 100% от кайсиевите дръвчета са унищожени,...
След срещата Тръмп - Макрон: Обща цел край на войната в Украйна, но по различни начини
След срещата Тръмп - Макрон: Обща цел край на войната в Украйна, но...
Полша вдигна военни самолети, след като Русия нанесе въздушни удари по Украйна
Полша вдигна военни самолети, след като Русия нанесе въздушни удари...
Пиян, дрогиран и без книжка: Три обвинения за шофьора, предизвикал катастрофа в София
Пиян, дрогиран и без книжка: Три обвинения за шофьора, предизвикал...
Карлос Насар е "Спортист на годината" за 2024 г. (ОБЗОР)
Карлос Насар е "Спортист на годината" за 2024 г. (ОБЗОР)
Пожар в къщата на майката на български европрокурор
Пожар в къщата на майката на български европрокурор
Брайън Адамс идва в София с ексклузивен концерт в зала "България"
Брайън Адамс идва в София с ексклузивен концерт в зала...
Младеж загина при катастрофа тази нощ край Пловдив
Младеж загина при катастрофа тази нощ край Пловдив
Станка Златева: Ние сме българи, трябва да подкрепяме нашите деца
Станка Златева: Ние сме българи, трябва да подкрепяме нашите деца
Десето ново попълнение за Локомотив Пловдив тази зима
Десето ново попълнение за Локомотив Пловдив тази зима