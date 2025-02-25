Foreign Minister: Bulgaria Will Continue to Fulfill Its Disarmament and Arms Control Obligations

"Bulgaria will continue to comply with its disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation obligations," Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev said during his participation in the High-Level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, the Foreign Ministry said.

In his speech, Minister Georgiev highlighted the growing threats to international order caused by conflicts, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and the undermining of international institutions. Bulgaria's top diplomat called for collective efforts to restore trust in arms control mechanisms and condemned Russia's nuclear rhetoric, which has once again raised the issue of nuclear weapons use.

Georg Georgiev also stressed the importance of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as a cornerstone of global nuclear security and called for the engagement of all nuclear powers in negotiations to reduce nuclear risks.

The Bulgarian Foreign Minister further said that our country highly values the Conference on Disarmament as the only multilateral forum for negotiations on this issue for the international community and aims to take a leading role in efforts to expand dialogue and make progress in disarmament. Bulgaria will continue to advocate for greater engagement and the inclusion of new participants to ensure the Conference reflects current geopolitical realities and enhances its effectiveness.

Founded in 1979 in accordance with the Final Document of the First Special Session on Disarmament of the UN General Assembly (1978), the Conference on Disarmament (CD) is the only multilateral forum of the international community for negotiating and agreeing international legal instruments on disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and conventional arms. The High-Level Segment is held annually in the last week of February and in which participating Member States and those with observer status are represented at a high political level - Minister for Foreign Affairs.

