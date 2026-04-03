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Foreign Ministry Again Advises Immediate Departure of Bulgarian Cirizens from Crisis Zones in the Middle East

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Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria has once again reiterated its recommendation for Bulgarian citizens to leave crisis areas in the Middle East immediately, according to its Situation Centre.

Due to the ongoing regional escalation, the ministry advises leaving using available commercial flights or safe land routes.

For Bulgarian citizens in Kuwait, the ministry noted that, following the suspension of commercial flights from the capital’s international airport, departure is currently possible via a land route through Saudi Arabia, where civilian flights are operating.

To organise land travel, the ministry recommends contacting local international bus transport providers directly and obtaining the necessary visa.

Given the significant risks while still on the territory of Kuwait, Bulgarian citizens should stock up on sufficient food, water, medicines and other essential supplies, remain vigilant and follow the instructions of the local authorities. In the event of an air raid alert, they should take shelter in a secure place in their home, another safe building, or in designated shelters provided by the authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explains.

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