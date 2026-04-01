Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Urges North Macedonia to Fulfil Commitments to Protect Rights of Communities

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has expressed support for the legitimate demands of the Bulgarian community in North Macedonia and has called on the government of the neighbouring country to take into account the appeals of its citizens and to fulfil all commitments made to the European Union and to Bulgaria. This is stated in a position issued by the Foreign Ministry on April 1.

The MFA expects North Macedonia to commit sincerely and consistently to establishing a reliable, effective and sustainable mechanism for the protection of fundamental human rights, in order to secure future consensus support for its European path.

The ministry notes that organisations of the Bulgarian community in North Macedonia have circulated an official letter regarding a revised draft action plan presented by the neighbouring country’s government for the protection of the rights of persons belonging to minorities and communities.