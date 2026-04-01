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Почина големият композитор Михаил Белчев
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Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Urges North Macedonia to Fulfil Commitments to Protect Rights of Communities

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мвнр българия настоява рсм изпълни поетите ангажименти защита правата общностите

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has expressed support for the legitimate demands of the Bulgarian community in North Macedonia and has called on the government of the neighbouring country to take into account the appeals of its citizens and to fulfil all commitments made to the European Union and to Bulgaria. This is stated in a position issued by the Foreign Ministry on April 1.

The MFA expects North Macedonia to commit sincerely and consistently to establishing a reliable, effective and sustainable mechanism for the protection of fundamental human rights, in order to secure future consensus support for its European path.

The ministry notes that organisations of the Bulgarian community in North Macedonia have circulated an official letter regarding a revised draft action plan presented by the neighbouring country’s government for the protection of the rights of persons belonging to minorities and communities.

“It should be recalled that this action plan is a key document, part of the European Consensus of 2022, the implementation of which will be monitored throughout the entire negotiation process of North Macedonia’s future accession to the EU.

When, inevitably, the expected constitutional changes formally recognise Bulgarians as legitimate subjects of civil rights in the neighbouring country, the action plan will have to guarantee the practical application and protection of these constitutionally guaranteed rights.

In their position, Bulgarians express concern that their comments and proposals from December 2025 have not been fully reflected in the draft action plan. According to them, the document continues not to adequately address the significant problems faced by the Bulgarian community in North Macedonia and does not offer effective mechanisms to overcome them.

Among these shortcomings are systemic institutional pressure, uneven application of laws, severe restrictions on self-determination and freedom of association, lack of protection against discrimination and politically sponsored hate crimes,” the Foreign Ministry position states.

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